Carmel, IN

Carmel police searching for missing teenager

 3 days ago
CARMEL, Ind. — Police in Carmel are searching for a 17-year-old girl who has been missing since Wednesday. Investigators are asking for the public's help in locating Taylor Foster, who was last seen March 30 in the 700 block of South Rangeline Road,...

