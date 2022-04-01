ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Magnolia, AR

Mae Sue Green-Grissom

 3 days ago

Mae Sue Green-Grissom, 65, of Magnolia...

NBC News

Mass shooting leaves at least six dead, 12 hurt in Sacramento

At least six people were killed and 12 people suffered “varying degrees of injuries" in a mass shooting in the center of Sacramento, California, early Sunday, police said. Sacramento Police Chief Kathy Lester said at a news conference that police were patrolling the area at about 2 a.m. when they heard gunfire. When they arrived at the scene, they found a large crowd gathered on the street.
The Associated Press

Hungary’s Orban popular at home, isolated abroad after win

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — As Hungary’s nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban prepares to continue his autocratic governance of Hungary for another four years, he faces a shattered opposition at home but an increasingly isolated position abroad, where his flouting of democratic standards and approach to the war in Ukraine has riled the European Union and other nations.
NBC News

Ukraine accuses Russia of massacre, city strewn with bodies

BUCHA, Ukraine — Bodies with bound hands, close-range gunshot wounds and signs of torture lay scattered in a city on the outskirts of Kyiv after Russian soldiers withdrew from the area. Ukrainian authorities on Sunday accused the departing forces of committing war crimes and leaving behind a “scene from a horror movie.”
The Hill

Tiger Woods says competing at Masters will be ‘game-time decision’

Golfing legend Tiger Woods said his participation in this year’s Masters, which he has won five times, will be a “game-time decision.”. “I will be heading up to Augusta today to continue my preparation and practice. It will be a game-time decision on whether I compete,” the five-time Master’s champion wrote in a tweet.
The Associated Press

Obama to return to White House for health care event

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Barack Obama will be returning to the White House on Tuesday for his first public event there since he left office in 2017. A White House official said Sunday that Obama will be joining President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris to “deliver remarks celebrating the success of the Affordable Care Act and Medicaid in extending affordable health insurance to millions of Americans.”
NBC News

Trump backs Sarah Palin's bid for Congress

Former President Donald Trump on Sunday endorsed Sarah Palin in her bid for Congress, saying he is returning the favor after she endorsed him "early" in his campaign for president. Palin, the former governor of Alaska who was the vice presidential running mate of Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., in 2008,...
