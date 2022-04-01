Mae Sue Green-Grissom

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made a virtual appearance during the 2022 Grammy Awards. During a pre-taped appearance that aired on Sunday, Zelenskyy addressed the ongoing war with Russia, asking viewers for support in telling the story of Ukraine’s invasion by Russia. Zelenskyy likened the invasion to a deadly silence...
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats are launching a whirlwind of votes and Senate floor action Monday with the goal of confirming Ketanji Brown Jackson as the first Black woman on the Supreme Court by the end of the week. The Senate Judiciary Committee kicks off Monday morning with a vote...
At least six people were killed and 12 people suffered “varying degrees of injuries" in a mass shooting in the center of Sacramento, California, early Sunday, police said. Sacramento Police Chief Kathy Lester said at a news conference that police were patrolling the area at about 2 a.m. when they heard gunfire. When they arrived at the scene, they found a large crowd gathered on the street.
BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — As Hungary’s nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban prepares to continue his autocratic governance of Hungary for another four years, he faces a shattered opposition at home but an increasingly isolated position abroad, where his flouting of democratic standards and approach to the war in Ukraine has riled the European Union and other nations.
BUCHA, Ukraine — Bodies with bound hands, close-range gunshot wounds and signs of torture lay scattered in a city on the outskirts of Kyiv after Russian soldiers withdrew from the area. Ukrainian authorities on Sunday accused the departing forces of committing war crimes and leaving behind a “scene from a horror movie.”
Golfing legend Tiger Woods said his participation in this year’s Masters, which he has won five times, will be a “game-time decision.”. “I will be heading up to Augusta today to continue my preparation and practice. It will be a game-time decision on whether I compete,” the five-time Master’s champion wrote in a tweet.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Dawn Staley hoisted the championship trophy high, strutted around the court and stopped for a brief victory dance. She handed over the hardware to South Carolina’s student band, then headed back to midcourt for more merriment. The Gamecocks hit all the right notes this season,...
April 4 (Reuters) - Russia's foreign ministry said that footage of dead civilians in the Ukrainian town of Bucha had been "ordered" by the United States as part of a plot to blame Russia. "Who are the masters of provocation? Of course the United States and NATO," ministry spokeswoman Maria...
WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Barack Obama will be returning to the White House on Tuesday for his first public event there since he left office in 2017. A White House official said Sunday that Obama will be joining President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris to “deliver remarks celebrating the success of the Affordable Care Act and Medicaid in extending affordable health insurance to millions of Americans.”
Former President Donald Trump on Sunday endorsed Sarah Palin in her bid for Congress, saying he is returning the favor after she endorsed him "early" in his campaign for president. Palin, the former governor of Alaska who was the vice presidential running mate of Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., in 2008,...
