WWE Presents Life-Sized Statue to The Undertaker at WrestleMania Axxess

The 2022 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony kicked off after tonight's WWE SmackDown, and the 2022 class of inductees included Vader, Queen Sharmell, The Steiner Brothers, and The Undertaker, as well as Shad Gaspard, who was this year's Warrior Award recipient. After a night of lively moments, it was time for The Undertaker (Mark Calaway) to take the stage, and inducting him was none other than WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. McMahon said that even including holidays this was his favorite night of the year, and he said thank you to all of the inductees. He then said many of those Hall of Famers have left a mark on the WWE Universe and the industry itself, and then said there is no one more deserving of this honor than the one he was about to induct tonight.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO