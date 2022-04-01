ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

WWE Presents Life-Sized Statue to The Undertaker at WrestleMania Axxess

By Matthew Aguilar
ComicBook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHow do you honor a legend like WWE's The Undertaker? Well, you induct that legend into the WWE Hall of Fame for starters, but then why not unveil a life-sized statue in their honor? That's what WWE did at WrestleMania Axxess, and The Undertaker couldn't have been more thrilled with the...

comicbook.com

ComicBook

WWE WrestleMania 38 Predictions: Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar III, Cody Rhodes, Steve Austin's Return

WrestleMania 38 has finally arrived! WWE has loaded up the top of its annual card with the biggest match it can possibly produce with its current roster as Universal Champion Roman Reigns and WWE Champion Brock Lesnar will clash in a Winner Take All Unification match. Over in the Women's Division Ronda Rousey has returned and is attempting to become champion once again by taking on SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair while Bianca Belair is attempting to finally get revenge on Becky Lynch for stealing her title back at SummerSlam. The show also promises to feature quite a few celebrities in matches — Logan Paul, Pat McAfee and Johnny Knoxville are all on the card — as well as a few possible surprises such as the arrival of former All Elite Wrestling star Cody Rhodes.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Champion Reacts To Being Left Off The WrestleMania Card

WrestleMania weekend is kicking off and soon fans all around the world will be watching the Show of Shows. Fans will see quite a few former WWE Champions competing on the Grandest Stage of Them All this year, but Jinder Mahal is not on the card. Jinder Mahal recently spoke...
WWE
ComicBook

WrestleMania 38: Drew McIntyre Becomes First WWE Star to Kick Out of Happy Corbin's End of Days

Drew McIntyre became the first WWE star to kick out of Happy Corbin's End of Days finisher on Saturday night during their WrestleMania 38 match. Corbin's finisher had been one of the most protected in recent WWE history, but "The Scottish Warrior" managed to kick out before nailing Corbin with a Claymore Kick. This gave Corbin his first pinfall loss since being repackaged as Happy Corbin last summer.
WWE
ComicBook

Watch What Happened at WrestleMania 38 After Cameras Stopped Rolling

Steve Austin shocked the world on Saturday night, agreeing to compete in a No Holds Barred match with Kevin Owens in the WrestleMania 38 main event. "The Texas Rattlesnake" pulled out the win with a Stone Cold Stunner, then celebrated with fans by downing plenty of beers, hitting more Stunners on Kevin Owens and Byron Saxton and embracing his brother in the ring. Once the cameras stopped rolling, Austin broke out hit ATV and started running laps around the ring again. He then pulled it up to the top of the entrance ramp and posed for a crowd standing atop his vehicle.
WWE
ComicBook

Charlotte Flair Confirms She and AEW's Andrade El Idolo Are Getting Married This Year

Charlotte Flair confirmed in an interview with Ariel Helwani that she and AEW's Andrade El Idolo will be getting married this summer in Mexico. She wouldn't confirm what the date would be, but did say, "We have a date. It's this summer, in Mexico. I have my dress." The pair first got engaged on New Year's Day 2020, but rumors spread last year that the two had separated. However, El Idolo was spotted alongside Flair at the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2022 induction ceremony on Friday night.
WWE
ComicBook

Watch: Logan Paul Drops an F-Bomb After Being Betrayed By The Miz at WrestleMania 38

Logan Paul was able to prove himself in the ring tonight alongside The Miz, with the unlikely tag team pair managing to defeat the Mysterios, with Rey and Dominik being unable to lay claim to the W. Unfortunately for Paul, The Miz had a betrayal ready and waiting, causing the Youtube star to let out an unexpected "WTF" moment that threw fans for a loop. With Miz and Logan Paul now at odds, it will be interesting to see if this comes into play during any future events.
WWE
ComicBook

The Undertaker Gets Emotional During Huge WWE Hall of Fame Ovation

The 2022 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony kicked off after tonight's WWE SmackDown, and the 2022 class of inductees included Vader, Queen Sharmell, The Steiner Brothers, and The Undertaker, as well as Shad Gaspard, who was this year's Warrior Award recipient. After a night of lively moments, it was time for The Undertaker (Mark Calaway) to take the stage, and inducting him was none other than WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. McMahon said that even including holidays this was his favorite night of the year, and he said thank you to all of the inductees. He then said many of those Hall of Famers have left a mark on the WWE Universe and the industry itself, and then said there is no one more deserving of this honor than the one he was about to induct tonight.
WWE
ComicBook

WWE's Becky Lynch Says Charlotte and Ronda Match Main Eventing WrestleMania Would Be 'Token Gesture'

Becky Lynch will defend her Raw Women's Championship at WrestleMania 38 against Bianca Belair, a story that's been building ever since last year's SummerSlam. That event delivers a major shock as Lynch returned and defeated Belair in a heel-like move in around 30 seconds. Ever since they've been going back and forth and keeping the feud alive and now it all leads to this match. In a new interview with BT Sport's Ariel Helwani, Lynch was asked how she feels about Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey's match going on after their match, and regardless of where on the card they end up, Lynch doesn't feel like it will stack up to her match. And if it's the main event, she feels it will only be a token gesture.
WWE
ComicBook

WWE WrestleMania 38: Watch Drew McIntyre Cut Through Ring Ropes With Sword

Drew McIntyre has had quite the rivalry with Happy Corbin as of late, with things coming to a head for this year's WrestleMania as the former WWE heavyweight champion was able to take down both Corbin and his ringside backup in Madcap Moss. Following McIntyre's win, Drew took the opportunity to throw some fear Madcap's way by cutting through a few of the ropes attached to the ring, which you can now see for yourselves as the biggest night of the year in wrestling continues.
WWE
ComicBook

Paul Heyman Delivers Final Warning Ahead of Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38

Paul Heyman has delivered his final warning ahead of Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38! Reigns has been on the hottest streak in his career thus far as he has dominated the SmackDown main event scene for nearly 600 days at this point. The first real challenger that seemed like they could take down the "God Mode" champion has been Brock Lesnar, who has been on fire in his own right since returning to WWE TV last year. Their inevitable clash will main event night two of WrestleMania this year, and it's touted to be one of the biggest WrestleMania matches of all time.
WWE
ComicBook

WWE Provides Official Update on Rick Boogs' Injury at WrestleMania 38

The WWE has provided an update on the unfortunate injury suffered by Rick Boogs at Wrestlemania 38. The WWE confirmed that Boogs has a torn quadricep patella tendon and will need surgery to repair it. Typically, that injury takes 6-12 months to fully heal after surgery, which means that Boogs will likely be out of action for a long while. Boogs suffered that injury in the opening minutes of the first match of Wrestlemania 38, which pit Boogs and partner Shinsuke Nakamura against Smackdown Tag Team Champions The Usos. Boogs was also the first wrestler to appear at Wrestlemania 38, playing his signature guitar while decked out in gear themed to match Mike's Harder Half and Half.
WWE
ComicBook

Triple H Retuns at NXT Stand and Deliver for Tommaso Ciampa's Final NXT Match

Triple H made his surprise return to NXT programming during NXT Stand and Deliver on Saturday afternoon. Midway through the show Tommaso Ciampa faced Tony D'Angelo in what was heavily implied to be his final match on the brand. Ciampa lost and waved goodbye to the crowd inside Dallas' American Airlines Center as they chanted "Thank you, Ciampa." Suddenly "The Game's" music hit and Triple H walked out to embrace an emotional Ciampa on the top of the ramp.
WWE
411mania.com

Bully Ray, Sasha Banks, Mick Foley & More React to Steve Austin Match at WrestleMania 38

The wrestling world got to see Steve Austin return to the ring at WrestleMania 38 and Bully Ray, Sasha Banks, Mick Foley, Matt Hardy and more took to social media to react. As you surely know, the main event of last night’s PPV saw Austin’s appearance on the Kevin Owens show turn into a No Holds Barred match, which Austin ultimately won.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

LOOK: WWE Officially Reveals WrestleMania 38 Set

That’s the first step. WrestleMania 38 takes place this weekend and that means the finishing touches should have already been made for the card. Whether WWE is ready or not, the show is in less than two days and the fans are already in Texas for the event. WWE needs to have everything ready, and now they have covered one of the biggest things they have left.
WWE
FOX Sports

WWE WrestleMania 38: Stone Cold, Cody Rhodes highlight Night 1

WWE WrestleMania 38 is underway. Country superstar Brantley Gilbert got the house rocking before Saturday's in-ring festivities kicked off. Speaking of the country, the Dallas Cowboys also made their presence felt, considering that AT&T Stadium is the home of this year's Wrestlemania. Match 1: The Usos vs. Shinsuke Nakamura and...
WWE

