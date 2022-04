MoMA remained closed Sunday, March 13 as NYPD officials announced they are looking for Gary Cabana, a 60-year-old male former member of the Museum of Modern Art who they identified as the man who jumped over the reception desk at about 4:15 pm and stabbed two employees who had denied him access to see a film. Police said the man’s membership had been revoked Friday for repeat disturbances. In surveillance video released by the NYPD, a deranged man is seen jumping over the reception desk and slamming into a wall before he stabs one worker while others to try hide under the desk in an attempt to avoid the swings of his knife. Video of the incident can be seen here. (WARNING: Violent content.)

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 20 DAYS AGO