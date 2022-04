An editor for a Virginia newspaper found out his reporter was shot dead outside a bar when he tried to contact her to cover the shooting. Sierra Jenkins, 25, who worked as a breaking news reporter for The Virginian-Pilot of Norfolk, died at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital after the shooting outside Chicho's Pizza Backstage at around 1:55 am in the 300 block of Granby Street.

