WATCH: Linn-Mar defeats Kennedy 3-1 in boys soccer regular season opener

SWISHER, Iowa (KCRG) - “When I tell people I shoot, they are always like ‘what?’ I always have to explain it to them,” said Hailey Asbe. When she’s at the line, Asbe let’s her precision and accuracy speak for itself. The 15-year-old has been shooting for 7 years. She took third nationally in her age group over the summer and recently claimed first at the American Legion State Championships at Camp Dodge in Des Moines.

SWISHER, IA ・ 9 HOURS AGO