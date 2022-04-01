Farrell, Goudette, Labrum lead Glacier’s 2-0 start

GREAT FALLS — Ella Farrell won twice, homered once and Glacier rode a hot offense to Class AA softball wins over Great Falls Russell and Great Falls High Thursday.

The Wolfpack (2-0) rapped out 16 hits in both non-conference wins, with Kenadie Goudette getting four hits — including two doubles and a homer — in the first game and Sammie Labrum thumping out two triples in a four-hit game against the Bison.

Labrum’s two-run triple put Glacier up 9-0 in the second game, and Avery Anderson drew two walks, stole a base and scored twice.

Goudette’s leadoff homer set the tone against CMR. Farrell’s three-run homer put the Pack up 4-0 in the first inning against the Rustlers, and Glacier led 11-0 before CMR put up some crooked numbers late.

Farrell went five innings against Great Falls High, scattering seven hits and three walks. The game ended after 5 1/2 innings. Against the Rustlers, Farrell got two outs in the sixth inning. She gave up four hits and four walks and no runs. She struck out nine in both games.

Flathead also began its season against the Bison and Rustlers Thursday, and dropped both games by the same score, 15-0. Statistics were not available at press time.

Glacier 410 042 0 - 11 16 3

CMR 000 003 3 - 6 11 0

Ella Farrell, Morgan Vivian (6), Nakiah Persinger (7) and Brooklyn Imperato. Ginnaty and Faulk. WP — Farrell. LP — Ginnaty.

GLACIER — Kenadie Goudette 4-4, Sammie Labrum 2-4, Emma Cooke 2-3, Farrell 4-4, Teegan Powell 2-4, Avery Anderson 0-3, Vivian 0-4, Persinger 0-0, Alli Kernan 1-2, Zoey Allen 0-2, Imperato 1-4, Khirsten Scott 0-0.

GREAT FALLS CMR — Fault 1-4, Kleinsasser 1-2, Lindseth 1-3, Lapierre 1-4, Hamma 2-4, Ginnaty 1-4, Powers 1-4, Etcheberry 2-4, Floerchinger 1-3.

2B — Goudette 2, Cooke, Farrell, Kernan, Hamma, Floerchinger. HR — Farrell, Goudette, Powers. RBI — Farrell 5, Goudette 3, Cooke 2, Powers 3, Faulk.

Glacier 301 143 - 12 `16 0

Great Falls 000 04x - 4 7 0



Farrell and Imperato. Ennes and Bloomgren.

GLACIER — Goudette 1-4, Labrum 4-4, Cooke 2-4, Farrell 2-3, Anderson 1-2, Powell 2-3, Imperato 0-3, Vivian 2-2, M Osler 1-3, Haller 1-1, Bella Hodous 0-0 0-0, Allen 0-0.

GREAT FALLS — Bloomgren 1-2, Jones 1-3, Ennes 1-3, Newmack 1-3, Galloway 1-3, Seger 0-2, Cammill 0-3, Davis 1-2, Lins 1-1.

2B — Goudette, Ennes. 3B — Labrum 2. HR — Lins, Davis. RBIs — Labrum 3, Powell 2, Ulcer 2, Vivian,m Haller, Goudette, Cooke, Newmack, Ennes, Davis, Lins.