Florida State

Ingraham: The Left loves perverting language to promote 'twisted agenda'

By Fox News Staff
Fox News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLaura Ingraham said the Biden administration's agenda encourages "transgenderism" in children Thursday on "The Ingraham Angle." LAURA INGRAHAM: A 14-year-old girl still not fully developed, who demands to have her breasts cut off. A 15-year-old boy who wants to have his penis removed. A 10-year-old taking drugs to interfere with hormones...

Fox News

Kamala Harris distances herself from Biden remark calling for Putin's removal: 'We are not into regime change'

Vice President Kamala Harris was pressed about whether she agreed with President Biden's controversial remark calling for Russian President Vladimir Putin's removal from power. Biden generated international headlines after his speech in Warsaw, Poland, when he told the world in what apparently was an off-script remark that Putin "cannot remain...
Daily Mail

US is paying $2MILLION a month to provide 24hr protection for former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo from Iran threat: Another $175K is being spent to protect former Iran envoy Brian Hook

The State Department says its paying more than $2million per month to provide 24-hour security to former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and another $175,000 for another former top aide, both of whom face 'serious and credible' threats from Iran. The department told Congress in a report that the cost...
Joe Biden
Laura Ingraham
Fox News

MSNBC's Andrea Mitchell says Hunter Biden saga has 'a lot of smoke' but calls it 'Trump conspiracy theories'

MSNBC anchor Andrea Mitchell continues to downplay the Hunter Biden scandal even as multiple news outlets have begun verifying the emails from his laptop that were previously avoided during the 2020 presidential election. Mitchell led a panel discussion on Wednesday condemning former President Trump's remarks in a recent interview urging...
Fox News

Brit Hume on 'Kilmeade Show': Far too many people overlooked Biden's own failings during campaign

Fox News senior political analyst Brit Hume told "The Brian Kilmeade Show" on Wednesday that too many people overlooked President Biden’s failings during his campaign. BRIT HUME: Look, people thought back during the campaign when he was running that after all, he was seasoned and he was a nice guy. And he was way better than Donald Trump because you never knew what Donald Trump was going to say or do. [Trump] was entirely volatile, unpredictable, and he was completely self-absorbed, all of which may have been true. But far too many people overlooked Biden's own failings. And now they are front and center because we're in a big crisis in the world. … You talk about domestic issues, there are all kinds of entities in this country, the private sector, the states and localities who can address domestic issues. Foreign policy and defense are uniquely the province of the federal government and the person who is the head of the federal government and has the greatest leeway in power in this area is, of course, the president. And so you pay a very serious price if you have weakness in that job. And we now unmistakably do.
Fox News

CNN’s John Harwood roasted for claiming there is ‘zero evidence’ tying Biden to his son’s wrongdoings

CNN White House correspondent John Harwood was mocked on Wednesday for claiming there was "zero evidence" that President Biden is connected to his son’s alleged corruption. Harwood, who often takes on the role of a liberal pundit despite his correspondent title, became the latest media member to acknowledge that Hunter Biden could be a problem for the administration – but went out of his way to claim the president didn’t do "anything wrong" despite the actions of his son. Last week, The New York Times published a deep dive into the Justice Department's ongoing investigation of Hunter Biden, who himself publicly acknowledged in December 2020 that the feds were looking into his "tax affairs."
Fox News

Sean Hannity: America has figured out Biden is causing the oil and gas crisis

Fox News host Sean Hannity analyzes what's at the core of America's economic problems as Biden continues to blame others for his policy failures. SEAN HANNITY: Seven months away from the midterm elections the Biden White House is in one crisis after another. Today a key inflation gauge just set another 40 year high. This impacts every single American, every American household. A whopping 6.4% increase and according to Bloomberg the average American family now can expect to spend $5,200 more this year or $433 more each month on the exact same items they bought one year ago.
Fox News

More than a dozen former Trump officials expected to participate in 'America First' summit next month

EXCLUSIVE: More than a dozen former Trump administration officials are expected to gather in Georgia next month for an "America First" policy summit, Fox News has learned. The "America First Policy Summit" is set to take place at the Whitley Hotel in Atlanta on April 21 and 22, and will feature panels focused on the economy, foreign policy, border security, school choice, parental rights and health care costs.
Fox News

PBS reporter gets roasted for saying Biden has 'more foreign policy experience than any president'

A PBS News reporter faced mockery online Monday, after she told President Biden he had more foreign policy experience "than any president who has ever held this office." This flattery came as Biden was defending his controversial remarks about Russian President Vladimir Putin to White House reporters. While in Poland, Biden said Putin "cannot remain in power." The White House immediately walked back the president's provocative remark, but it drew international headlines, with journalists and political leaders slamming the unscripted comment as a dangerous blunder that could invite escalation in the ongoing war in Ukraine.
