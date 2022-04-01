ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Writer Takes Leave of Absence After Claims of Exaggerated Medical History

By Ellise Shafer
GreenwichTime
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Grey’s Anatomy” writer Elisabeth Finch has taken a personal leave of absence from the show following claims that she had exaggerated her medical history — some of which was allegedly used as inspiration for episodes of the medical drama. Questions surrounding Finch’s medical history were first...

www.greenwichtime.com

Comments / 0

Related
People

Grey's Anatomy: Jo Wilson Finds a New Love Interest While Meredith Contemplates Leaving Grey Sloan

This post contains spoilers from Thursday's episode of Grey's Anatomy. During Thursday's episode of the ABC medical drama, titled "Put The Squeeze On Me," the doctors of Grey Sloan Memorial worked together to save the life of a patient whose pet python — yes, python — wrapped itself around her owner's body, while Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) contemplated her future at Grey Sloan Memorial after being presented with an offer of a lifetime.
TV SERIES
Page Six

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ writer put on ‘leave’ amid mysterious HR investigation

One of the top script writers on “Grey’s Anatomy” has been barred from the writers room in a strange twist that rivals the show’s own melodramatic plot lines. Elisabeth Finch has been put on “administrative leave” from penning the long-running ABC medical drama amid an investigation by Disney’s human resources and legal departments, a production insider has confirmed to The Post. Some of Finch’s personal medical traumas — which were written into the long-running Shonda Rhimes series — were allegedly fabricated, set sources told the Hollywood Reporter. The network and studio launched an internal inquiry into 44-year-old Finch’s life in an attempt to...
TV & VIDEOS
HollywoodLife

Will Smith’s Mom Reveals The Advice She Gave Him After Oscars Drama: ‘I’ve Never Seen Him Do That’

One day after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars, his 85-year-old mother, Carolyn, opened up about how surprised she was by the incident. Will Smith’s mom, Carolyn, 85, opened up to a local Philadelphia news station about her son slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars on March 27. “He is a very even, people person,” Carolyn admitted to ABC6. “That’s the first time I’ve ever seen him go off. The first time in his lifetime. It did [surprise me]. I’ve never seen him do that.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rome Flynn
Person
Gina Rodriguez
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb left stunned by Jenna Bush Hager's spectacular on-air appearance

Hoda Kotb had quite the shocked reaction upon seeing how her co-star Jenna Bush Hager looked on a new installment of Today with Hoda and Jenna. The two NBC stars walked out to applause from the studio in their signature ombre robes as they concealed the outfits that had been chosen for them to wear by their producer.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anatomy#Leave Of Absence#Medical History#Abc Comedy#Medical Drama#Star
Parents Magazine

'Property Brothers' Star Drew Scott and Wife Linda Phan Share Their Pregnancy Journey: 'We're Just Embracing It as It Comes'

Property Brothers star Drew Scott and podcast producer Linda Phan—his wife of almost four years (and partner of nearly 12)—are getting ready to welcome their first child together. As they prepare, Phan says she's been surprised by how fast it all seems to be going, but notes one of the biggest challenges has been making sure they have the time to experience the pregnancy as a couple.
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Bruce Willis exhibited signs of declining cognitive state in recent years, including an allegation he accidentally fired a prop gun in Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent's direction

On Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Times released the results of its investigation that may have prompted Willis' family to announce the 67-year-old movie star was "stepping away" from acting due to an aphasia diagnosis. "According to those who have worked with the elder Willis on his recent films, the actor has been exhibiting signs of decline in recent years. In interviews with The Times this month, nearly two dozen people who were on set with the actor expressed concern about Willis’ well-being," report the Times' Amy Kaufman and Meg James. "These individuals questioned whether the actor was fully aware of his surroundings on set, where he was often paid $2 million for two days of work, according to documents viewed by The Times. Filmmakers described heart-wrenching scenes as the beloved Pulp Fiction star grappled with his loss of mental acuity and an inability to remember his dialogue. An actor who traveled with Willis would feed the star his lines through an earpiece, known in the industry as an 'earwig,' according to several sources. Most action scenes, particularly those that involved choreographed gunfire, were filmed using a body double as a substitute for Willis." Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent recalled Willis accidentally firing a prop gun on set in 2020 while she played her daughter in the film Hard Kent. She recalled how they were filming a scene in which he was to protect her with a gun when he fired a blank on the wrong cue -- not once, but twice. “I’m supposed to think my life is about to end, and then my dad steps in to save the day,” Kent said, describing how her back was to Willis in the scene. Willis was supposed to deliver a line that would prompt Kent to duck. Instead, he fired the blanks with her back to him, so she was unable to duck each time. As The Times notes, Willis filmed 22 movies in four years -- an unusually large number for any actor.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

Two Daytime Talk Shows With Dr. Phil Connection Canceled

The end has come for a pair of daytime talk shows from the production company owned by Jay McGraw's Stage 29 Prods. McGraw is likely better known as the son of TV doctor Dr. Phil McGraw, with these cancellations adding to the pile already connected to the doctor's name. The...
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Deadline

Mo’Nique & Lee Daniels Patch ‘Precious’ Feud; She’ll Replace Octavia Spencer In Netflix Thriller ‘Demon House’

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: After not speaking for 13 years, Oscar-winning Precious star Mo’Nique has been set by that film’s director Lee Daniels to replace Octavia Spencer in Demon House, an exorcism film package that Netflix acquired after a brisk auction in January. Spencer had to bow out of the star-studded film because of a scheduling conflict with her Apple TV+ television show Truth Be Told. Mo’Nique, who last worked with Daniels in the celebrated 2009 film Precious that brought her the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress, will take over the role of a social worker who...
MOVIES
Elite Daily

Yes, That's Actually E.R. Fightmaster Singing On Grey's Anatomy

Love wasn’t the only thing in the air during the March 17 episode of Grey’s Anatomy. Amelia Shepherd and Kai Bartley finally spent some quality time together outside hospital walls at a dive bar where Kai surprised Amelia with a rockstar moment. Kai performed an original song for Amelia (Caterina Scorsone), and it turns out, their song is actually an original by E.R. Fightmaster, the actor who plays Kai.
MUSIC
tvinsider.com

‘Grey’s Anatomy’: Will Meredith Leave Seattle Permanently? (VIDEO)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Grey’s Anatomy Season 18 Episode 13 “Put the Squeeze on Me.”]. This season on Grey’s Anatomy, Dr. Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) has been splitting her time between Seattle, with her family (and her technically full-time job at the hospital), and Minnesota, where she’s been working on a clinical trial to cure Parkinson’s. Just as the latter seemed to be winding down, however, Dr. David Hamilton (Peter Gallagher) had an offer for her that would mean a major change.
SEATTLE, WA
The Press

‘Grey’s Anatomy’: Jake Borelli Says Levi Is ‘at a Crossroads’

Dr. Levi Schmitt (Jake Borelli) is really going through it right now on Grey’s Anatomy, and there doesn’t seem to be a bright light in sight for him. After a patient died on his table, Levi couldn’t make it through the M&M (morbidity and mortality conference) and hasn’t been back to the hospital since. When his boyfriend, Dr. Nico Kim (Alex Landi) tried to talk to him, Levi say they were “done.” Then, when Dr. Richard Webber (James Pickens Jr.) stopped by, Levi told him, “I appreciate you coming here … trying to salvage my career, rescue me. But you’re too late. I’ve already bled out. There’s nothing left to save.”
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Amy Robach shares challenging health update

Amy Robach takes her health and fitness incredibly seriously and makes both a priority. But the TV host has revealed she's suffering from something which may take a toll on her wellness regime. Amy - who is an avid runner - shared details of her most recent run on Instagram...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

James Jordan celebrates daughter Ella's milestone with 'heavy heart'

James Jordan is no stranger to sharing his deepest feelings on social media and Wednesday was no different, as he took to Instagram to spread a little bit of happiness following the devastating news that The Wanted singer Tom Parker had passed away. After he posted his own heartfelt tribute...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy