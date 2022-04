What a great opportunity for the 24 young people who have been in the Handy Hicks Skill Building class this year. Created and operated by handyman Josh Hicks, these kids, from ages 10 to 18 years old, have been introduced to a vast number of life skills and trades during the 12-week course. Each week, the class concentrates on a particular skill set. One week it is drywalling, the next it is welding or tiling or cooking. Other skills or trades have included changing a car’s tire or oil, and sewing.

EDUCATION ・ 5 DAYS AGO