Sensing Labs, Actility and WMW have partnered to develop three turnkey solutions to cover the entire temperature and humidity monitoring needs. The evaluation starter kits provide with the required hardware, software and connectivity service to assess this integrated plug-and-play solution. Using Sensing Labs IoT sensors, WMW’s application, and LoRaWAN® connectivity from Actility’s ThingPark Enterprise platform, you can now reduce energy costs by automating temperature monitoring of your indoor spaces, avoid Cold Chain failures of outdoor assets, and farming failures in your agricultural facilities. All with an automated temperature and humidity monitoring turnkey solution.

