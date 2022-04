IT requirements for smart cities and public administration are continuously increasing. This involves, for example, coping with increased data traffic or the seamless system integration of wireless sensors. To drive the digitalization of the public sector, Dataport is commissioning the first private 5G standalone campus network in Hamburg for its new 5G test lab. Designed and built by O2 Telefónica, the 5G standalone campus network acts as a digitalization turbo. Dataport's 5G Lab marks the start of technology testing of 5G as a broadband, wireless networking technology for large volumes of data. Dataport expects this to boost efficiency and innovation in the field of networking public administrations and smart cities. Dataport is making its laboratory available to interested companies and public institutions to gain experience with 5G.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 5 DAYS AGO