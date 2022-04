BOONE – The Children’s Playhouse will present Playhouse BuildFest from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 2 at Watauga High School. BuildFest is a “Kelvin’s Choice” featured event of the 2022 North Carolina Science Festival. Admission is free, but families are encouraged to sign up in advance to avoid crowding, gain fast entry and have a chance to win prizes.

