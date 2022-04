With tons of speculation on Cody Rhodes appearing on the go home episode of WWE Raw, Fightful Select had an update. As of Sunday night, Cody Rhodes was not on the internal script as appearing on WWE Raw in person. However, we've learned that as of late last week, Cody Rhodes was actually scheduled to fly into Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky on Monday, and was set to be there this week. We aren't sure what business he's doing there, but are looking to get more information.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO