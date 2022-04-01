ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Kingstown, RI

Spring marks return to form for Theatre By The Sea

By Bill Seymour Special to the Independent
independentri.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Theatre By The Sea will open its curtain this season to a set of shows delayed for nearly two years, but the all-clear for returning to a normal season is here at last, said Bill Hanney, theater owner. He said that the 89-year-old barn...

www.independentri.com

Comments / 0

Related
madison

Concerts on the Square returning in traditional form this summer

Concerts on the Square will return in its traditional form at its traditional home this summer, the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra announced Tuesday. The free shows will be held on the Square Wednesdays at 7 p.m. starting June 29, with the last show scheduled for Aug. 3. In 2020, WCO did...
MUSIC
Time Out Global

Immersive theatre gods Punchdrunk return

Eight years after ‘The Drowned Man’, the mighty Punchdrunk – hands down the best immersive theatre company in the world – finally return with this immense new show. ‘The Burnt City’ takes the scale of Punchdrunk’s shows to the next level by playing in not one, but two buildings, both ex arsenals in the Woolwich docklands (with a third smaller temporary bridging building between them). Taking inspiration from Aeschylus’s ‘Agamemnon’ and Euripides's ‘Hecuba’, it’s a wild interpretation of the Fall of Troy, with one building playing host to a sci-fi Troy indebted to Fritz Lang’s ‘Metropolis’, and the other a barren, desolate Greece, with each having around 60 rooms to wander through.
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
South Kingstown, RI
WHIZ

Lola is Looking for a Home

Families looking to teach their children about responsibility may want to look into adopting this week’s pet of the week. Lola is a 5 month old poodle who will grow to be medium to standard size and weigh about 20-30lbs. She walks on a leash and gets along with other animals. She is also very smart.
ZANESVILLE, OH
DoYouRemember?

Beloved Disney World Attraction Closing After 50 Years

Disney is reportedly closing one of its popular attractions after being open for over 50 years. Walt Disney World’s Spirit of Aloha dinner show is now permanently closed after being temporarily closed during the pandemic. The reason for the closure has not yet been confirmed. Tikiman’s Unofficial Polynesian Resort...
TRAVEL
Kansas Public Radio

Conversations: Amy Kelly, Theatre Lawrence "Dueling Returns"

On this edition of Conversations, Amy Kelly talks with host Dan Skinner about “Dueling Returns” at Theatre Lawrence, Saturday evening, March 26. Kelly served as the Dueling Coordinator for the fundraising show to benefit Theatre Lawrence. The show, which begins at 7:30, features community members in "once in a lifetime" performances. Performers include KPR's Kaye McIntyre.
LAWRENCE, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy