ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Despite controversy and rising prices, farmers in Pennsylvania Amish country recommit to using glyphosate for no-till, reduced carbon-release farming

By Browse Authors
geneticliteracyproject.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines. Sharp price increases for glyphosate and other chemicals, not to mention fears over shortages, will likely mean drastically higher...

geneticliteracyproject.org

Comments / 0

Related
WIBW

Kansas leaders work to reduce strain on farmers facing high fertilizer prices

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas officials are working to help reduce the strain on U.S. farmers facing high fertilizer prices by the end of the 2022 planting season. U.S. Congressman Tracey Mann (R-KS) says he and Rep. Cindy Axne (D-IA) along with U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) and 83 other colleagues sent a letter to the U.S. International Trade Commission to request it address the strain on the fertilizer supply.
KANSAS STATE
KRGV

Rising fertilizer prices impacting Valley farmers

From the side of the road at his orchard along Mile 2 and a half in Mercedes, Valley farmer Fred Karle knows this year might just be the last for his oranges. "That's the tough part of about agriculture sometimes," Karle said, picking off dead limbs, some of them still here after last year's historic freeze.
MERCEDES, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Business
Local
Pennsylvania Industry
Bay News 9

North Carolina farmers talk about rising wheat prices

SHELBY, N.C. — The conflict in Eastern Europe has been impacting gas prices, but it's also going to affect the costs of wheat products too. According to the Nasdaq, wheat prices have gone up about 30% in the last month. This is because Ukraine and Russia make up a...
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Fair Use#Amish#Glp#Penn State Extension
rigzone.com

A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico

The next five-year offshore leasing program must be in place by July 1 - but it's well behind schedule. Jeopardized American energy security and a cost of thousands of U.S. jobs and billions in government revenue. That’s what we could see if there is a lapse in the U.S. Department...
LOUISIANA STATE
Fortune

Study finds ivermectin, the horse drug Joe Rogan championed as a COVID treatment, does nothing to cure the virus

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. When doctors and scientists scoured for a COVID-19 cure during the early days of the pandemic, initial studies suggested a number of potential remedies that turned out to be bogus. But few dubious solutions have had the staying power of ivermectin, an antiparasitic drug used to treat large farmyard animals.
HEALTH
KPVI Newschannel 6

SPRING FARM: Rising costs, disease, pests concern fruit, veggie farmers

Rising input costs are the bitter fruit facing local fruit and vegetable farmers for the 2022 growing season. "The rising prices of inputs from fertilizer to crop protection materials are of significant concern to all growers for this season," Clemson Extension Horticultural Agent for Bamberg, Barnwell, Allendale and Hampton counties Rob Last said. "Due to supply and distribution issues, certain products are over three times the cost of last year."
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Biology
10TV

Rise in gas prices impacting farmers, customers in grocery stores

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The rise in gas prices is now trickling down to your groceries. Our local farmers share that the fuel prices are directly impacting their operating costs. Dylan Goodman from Goodman Farms in Mount Gilead specializes in pork, beef and lamb production and says he is working hard to combat the rise in fuel prices that are trickling down to the cost of food.
TRAFFIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy