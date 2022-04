Basketball celeb Marques Houtman is asking for your help in welcoming 30 high school students from Porto, Portugal to New Bedford. "Just come by and share the love. That's it! I want these kids to remember going to New Bedford, Massachusetts, and saying the people were so friendly and welcoming there. Just show up and spread the love to the student travelers," said the two-time basketball Hall of Fame inductee at UMass Dartmouth.

NEW BEDFORD, MA ・ 5 DAYS AGO