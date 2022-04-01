ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roger Marolt: Local status is our currency

By Roger Marolt Roger This
Aspen Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeople don’t know who’s running this show. We need to talk a little louder. We need to walk a little prouder again. I know a guy. He was skiing toward Kleenex Corner, making short, swizzly turns along the catwalk when a young woman skis up next to him, “It’s not cool...

Aspen Times

Roger Marolt: A few notes scribbled in the margins before Chapter 60

“At 20 you have the face God gave you; at 40 the face life gave you; at 60 the face you deserve.”. Dr. Albert Schweitzer said that. Lincoln said something similar before and many others have since. I have been 20. I have been 40. I recognize truth in this analog version of facial recognition. I now place trust in the makers of “anti-aging” creams and “rapid repair” moisturizers. I turn 60 next week.
RELIGION
Aspen Times

Tony Vagneur: Where is the ‘understanding’ in Aspen’s land run?

For some now-forgotten reason, I was waiting around the construction site of a very large home up Castle Creek. Leaning against a rock in the driveway, I was witness to the arrival of the owner, who had just flown in, on an inspection tour. Almost immediately, he found fault with the large logs outlining a very wide and long, substantially beautiful, covered entrance to his sprawling house. He was loudly berating the workmen and the job boss on the spot — it just didn’t fit his vision.
ASPEN, CO
Aspen Times

Aspen History: ‘More sweet peas’

“P.E.O. urges growers plant more sweet peas,” declared The Aspen Times on March 27, 1941. “Members of the P.E.O., who hold a flower show in Aspen each year, are urging flower growers to plant more sweet peas this spring. Hoping this year to feature sweet pea exhibits and contests at the flower show, members of the Sisterhood suggest that more of these flowers be planted this year and in greater variety. Most everyone raises a few sweet peas whether they even plant any other kinds and it is believed they should have a more prominent place in the annual exhibit. It will soon be time to plant these flowers and most gardeners will have their seed in the ground as soon as the weather clears up, that is, if their flower bed is not under a snowbank somewhere. When you get ready to plant your sweet peas, plant a few more this year and a few more varieties, P.E.O. members urge.”
ASPEN, CO
Aspen Times

Bar Talk: Basil Hayden for Moody Spring Weather

Spring in Colorado is a fickle season. One minute it’s 65 and sunny and you can feel those long summer days are finally just around the corner, the next it’s below freezing and dumping snow. You never know what to expect out of spring, so I find it’s...
COLORADO STATE
Aspen Times

Kaya Williams: Soul-searching at Buttermilk

The soul of skiing lives at Buttermilk. This I believe and repeat with such conviction that I just might be giving my dear friend who calls himself “Mr. Buttermilk” a run for his money when it comes to unimpeded enthusiasm for the place and what it represents. I...
ASPEN, CO
Aspen Times

Stewart’s impact will live on here

When I came to Aspen in 1989 to be the Pitkin County manager, Curt Stewart sought me out. He had something important he wanted to pass on and also wanted to welcome me to the community. I was honored and happy to learn from someone who’d been in my then-new frightening large shoes that I feared I could never fill. Curt wanted to pass on something he had inherited from former City Manager Mick Mahoney. This was serious. And important.
PITKIN COUNTY, CO
Aspen Times

ATW Agenda: Shortsfest, NEPSA, Nathaniel Rateliff & more

A beloved local tradition celebrating skiing – from the silly to the siiick – on the silver screen at the Wheeler Opera House is back on Thursday, March 31. The NEPSA Awards, delayed from their usual fall slot, showcase locally made ski movies for a packed house. If the pandemic has you missing feel-good ski-town shenanigans and community, this event will cure what ails you. aspensnowmass.com.
ASPEN, CO
Mark Hunt
Aspen Times

WineInk: The story of Sky Devil wines

The first thing that caught my attention, when Aspen wine purveyor Rob Leventhal told me about Sky Devil Wines, was the pedigree of the winemaker: Kirk Venge. Venge is a legendary Napa producer who has made wines for several outstanding labels that I have enjoyed. But as Leventhal, who is representing Sky Devil in Colorado, talked further about the backstory and explained that co-founder Matt Vogt is a third generation Naval Aviator who is committed to improving the lives of veterans with his wines, I was intrigued on another level.
ASPEN, CO
Aspen Times

Last call for Leever: Vail ski racer announces retirement from sport

VAIL — After a five-year NCAA career, 15 World Cup starts — including a dramatic 24th-place slalom finish in the globe’s premier slalom event in Schladming, Austria — and a national team nomination and 2021 world championship start, Vail’s Alex Leever is finally putting the storage wax on his skis for good.
VAIL, CO
Aspen Times

Aspen airport workers go above, beyond

I feel that the people who work at the Aspen airport often are criticized or worse for things that are so beyond their control. So I decided to write a letter to praise them, in particular Peggy Everhart, Christine Chambers and Robin Fox. Our son was traveling for the first...
ASPEN, CO

