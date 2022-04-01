Santana, Steely Dan tributes planned at Wildey

A heavy dose of progressive rock and a solid list of tribute bands are among the concert events headed to the Wildey Theatre in April. (For the Telegraph)

EDWARDSVILLE — A heavy dose of progressive rock and a solid list of tribute bands are among the concert events headed to the Wildey Theatre in April.

“Progject – The Ultimate Prog Rock Experience” will appear April 6 at the Wildey for the first time, according to Wildey manager Al Canal.

Progject is a new band comprised of veteran musicians, including:

• Michael Sadler (Saga) - lead vocals, keys, bass and percussion

• Ryo Okumoto (Spock's Beard, Asia, Phil Collins, Chris Squire) - keys and vocals

• Mike Keneally (Frank Zappa, Dweezil Zappa, Steve Vai, Joe Satriani, Devin Townsend) - guitar and vocals

• Matt Dorsey (Sound of Contact, In Continuum) - bass, pedals, guitar, keys and vocals

• Jonathan Mover (GTR, Marillion, Satriani, The Tubes) - drums, percussion and vocals.

“These are some highly talented musicians and they’re going to play a two-hour-plus set with songs from Genesis, Yes, ELP, King Crimson, Pink Floyd, Rush, Gentle Giant, Jethro Tull, Saga and more,” Canal said. “They got together recently, and I believe this will just be the second show on their tour.”

On Friday and Saturday, April 8-9, “Black Magic – The Santana Tribute & Experience” returns to the Wildey after its successful debut last September.

“Their show in September was the first time they played anyplace in public, and they rocked the house,” Canal said. “They nail the songs of Santana, and it was a wonderful show.

“That show sold out, so we brought them back again. The Saturday show is almost sold out, so we added the Friday show.”

The focus switches from music to laughs on Thursday, April 14 with a show by Alex Reymundo as part of his “It’s the Tequila Talking Comedy Tour.”

Reymundo has two one-hour specials, “Red-Nexican” and “Hick-Spanic” that aired on Showtime, Comedy Central and Netflix.

Reymundo and fellow comedian Ron White own and operate Number Juan Tequila, a small-batch, handcrafted, award-winning tequila.

In a live standup career that began in Arlington, Texas, in 1988. Reymundo’s credits include Paramount Picture’s “The Original Latin Kings of Comedy” alongside Paul Rodriguez, Cheech Marin, George Lopez and Joey Medina.

“Alex Reymundo is a hilarious stand-up comedian, but it’s not a comedy show for the entire family,” Canal said. “I would say it’s more for ages 16 up and up.”

On Friday and Saturday, April 15-16, the Brooklyn Charmers return to the Wildey to play the music of Steely Dan.

“Brooklyn Charmers feature of Chicago’s top musicians and their first ever was here, and they got five standing ovations,” Canal said. “We brought them back and they sold out again. This time, the Saturday show sold out and we added a Friday show.”

For both shows, the band will perform the album “Aja” in its entirety, along with other Steely Dan classics.

“Just like it is for Black Magic, Brooklyn Charmers is a show that people of all ages can appreciate,” Canal said. “These are very well-crafted musicians playing some wonderful music.”

In a show that had been rescheduled from a previous date, Alan Doyle, the former singer and guitarist for Great Big Sea, will appear at the Wildey on Friday, April 22.

“Great Big Sea was a hugely popular band and even though they were from Canada, they had what you might call an Americana or roots music sound,” Canal said. “If you don’t know who he is, come out to the show and you’ll thank me for turning you on to him. The guy is a total entertainer.”

Opening the show will be a solo set by Chris Trapper of Push Stars.

The final show of the month is slated for Saturday, April 30 with the Wildey debut of “Billy the Kid – The Definitive Billy Joel Tribute.”

Billy the Kid features acclaimed musicians from Dogs of Society – The Ultimate Elton John Rock Tribute, which has played at the Wildey. The band includes John Gore (piano, vocals, harmonica), Steve Johnston (guitar, vocals), Louis Michael (keyboards, accordion, guitar, vocals), Curt Shaw (bass, vocals), Dave Johnson (drums) and Waylon Schroeder (sax and percussion) for an authentic, 1970s-style tribute to Billy Joel.

“This will be their only Metro East appearance this year and it’s almost sold out,” Canal said. “If you’re a fan of Billy Joel, come see these guys. John Gore and company do a great job of celebrating early Billy Joel.”

For more information on any event at the Wildey Theatre, 252 N. Main St., call 618-307-1750 or go to wildeytheatre.com.