William E “Bill” Lacy, Junior, age 83 passed away Friday, March 17, 2022, at his home in Marietta, Ga. He was a graduate of Dobyns Bennett High School, Kingsport, Tn. and the University of Tennessee Knoxville, Tn. He served on a nuclear submarine as a lieutenant in the United States Navy from 1960-1969. He retired from SOLA optical in 2002 where he received many sales awards. He was baptized at First Presbyterian Church, Johnson City Tennessee.

MARIETTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO