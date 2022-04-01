Corning lacrosse rolls past Ithaca

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Corning boys lacrosse team passed the early test.

The Hawks surged past rival Ithaca on Thursday night 15-9 in a potential postseason preview. Ethan Hart scored four goals, while Chris Grimaldi scored three goals and added two assists for Corning (2-0). Nick Volpe also added two goals and two assists on the night for the Hawks.

Corning will next play Elmira on Monday night. In other lacrosse action, Horseheads outlasted Vestal on the road 8-7. The Blue Raiders were paced by Domanik West with four goals. Goalie Andrew Potter had 13 saves for the Blue Raiders.

Full Thursday night scoreboard below from 18 Sports.

High School Boys Lacrosse

Corning 15, Ithaca 9

Horseheads 8, Vestal 7

Elmira 6, Binghamton 2

NCAA Baseball

Ithaca College 19, Elmira College 9

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.