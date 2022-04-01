ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corning, NY

Corning lacrosse rolls past Ithaca

By Andy Malnoske
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i0NDI_0ew7BgCM00

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Corning boys lacrosse team passed the early test.

The Hawks surged past rival Ithaca on Thursday night 15-9 in a potential postseason preview. Ethan Hart scored four goals, while Chris Grimaldi scored three goals and added two assists for Corning (2-0). Nick Volpe also added two goals and two assists on the night for the Hawks.

Corning will next play Elmira on Monday night. In other lacrosse action, Horseheads outlasted Vestal on the road 8-7. The Blue Raiders were paced by Domanik West with four goals. Goalie Andrew Potter had 13 saves for the Blue Raiders.

Full Thursday night scoreboard below from 18 Sports.

High School Boys Lacrosse
Corning 15, Ithaca 9
Horseheads 8, Vestal 7
Elmira 6, Binghamton 2

NCAA Baseball
Ithaca College 19, Elmira College 9

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WETM 18 News

Dan Ely signs with Hartwick College football

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – Watkins Glen/Odessa-Montour’s Dan Ely is taking the next big step. Ely, a defensive tackle for the Seneca Indians, signed to play college football for Hartwick College next season. The Section IV All-Star was a force on the defensive side of the ball of Watkins Glen/O-M anchoring a team that made […]
WATKINS GLEN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Lacrosse#Ncaa Baseball#Ithaca College#Sports#Wetm#Hawks#The Blue Raiders#Ithaca 9 Horseheads 8#Vestal 7 Elmira 6#Elmira College 9#Nexstar Media Inc
WETM 18 News

Terwilleger has strong outing for East Carolina

CINCINNATI (WETM) – Corning grad Ben Terwilliger returned to the mound for East Carolina baseball. Terwilliger, a grad student pitcher with two seasons of eligibility, pitched in relief for the Pirates in a 7-3 loss at Cincinnati on Friday night. In his first appearance since March 23rd, Terwilliger was solid in one and two-thirds innings […]
CORNING, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Binghamton University Mourns Death of Men’s Lacrosse Goalie

Binghamton University is offering counseling services following the death of a member of the men’s lacrosse team. The campus was informed over the weekend that Harpur College student Robert Martin, a Syracuse native, had died. The notice on the Binghamton University “B-Line” said no additional details are available but counseling services were being offered at the University Counseling Center along with the Dean of Students Office and CARE team.
BINGHAMTON, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Binghamton, NY
City
Corning, NY
City
Ithaca, NY
WETM 18 News

Ben Terwilliger earns first win at East Carolina

CINCINNATI, O.H. (WETM) – It was a special day on the mound for Corning grad Ben Terwilliger. (Photo courtesy: ecupirates.com) Terwilliger earned his first career win at East Carolina on Sunday as the Pirates defeated Cincinnati on the road 12-10. The graduate student relief pitcher tossed a career-high 2.2 innings in relief and didn’t allow […]
CINCINNATI, OH
News 8 WROC

#4 Syracuse cruises past Pitt in ACC women’s lacrosse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE ATHLETICS) – Syracuse senior Meaghan Tyrrell recorded eight points and graduate student Emily Hawryschuk scored four goals to lead the No. 4 Orange women’s lacrosse team to an 18-6 victory against Pittsburgh. It marked Syracuse’s fourth straight win and improved its ACC record to 5-0, which is ‘Cuse’s best start since joining […]
SYRACUSE, NY
WNYT

UAlbany holds pro day for seven of its players

The UAlbany football team hosted a pro day for seven of its players at Afrim's in Colonie Friday morning. Running back Karl Mofor, tight end LJ Wesneski, defensive tackle Ibn Foster, offensive tackle Critt Johnson, kicker Dylan Burns, long snapper Tristan Sokach-Minnick and 2019 wide receiver Donovan McDonald worked out for representatives from the Giants, Jets and 49ers.
COLONIE, NY
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
677K+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy