This is our mission to help support women within the video production and photography industry in Utah. As three women working in production and photography, we bonded over similar challenges we have faced in our careers — from lower pay, to harassment, to people doubting our credibility just because of our gender. Once we started working at BW Productions and had a safe place to express our concerns, we knew we wanted to help other women and challenge the industry norms.

UTAH STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO