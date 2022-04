To say that Grey’s Anatomy has carved out a place for itself within television history would be an understatement. One of the biggest reasons for this is that series creator Shonda Rhimes and her team have been so successful is that they’ve delivered stories that contain a significant amount of authenticity. This is partly achieved by hiring writers who’ve actually lived through some of the experiences Meredith Grey and her colleagues experience each week. A writer for the show, however, is now taking a leave of absence, as a recent report alleges she made up medical ailments during her time on the job.

TV SERIES ・ 15 DAYS AGO