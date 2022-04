DENVER (CBS4) – The number of Coloradans who need help making rent or finding an affordable place to live is going up. According to Colorado Housing Connects, an organization helping those in need financial assistance, they are seeing a steady increase in the number of calls they receive. “We are concerned because we are seeing an influx of people,” Director Patrick Noonan said. (credit: CBS) CBS4 spoke with a woman who asked not to be identified, but says she and her husband have been unable to find an affordable rental and are forced to live out of a hotel. “This place is $2,350 a month, and...

COLORADO STATE ・ 18 DAYS AGO