ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Asian markets slip as Japan’s ‘tankan’ shows weaker outlook

By Associated Press
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Qxg0t_0ew7A7Tf00
A pedestrian walks past monitors at a securities farm in Tokyo on Friday. Associated Press

TOKYO — Asian shares were mostly lower Friday as a resurgence of Russian attacks dashed hopes for any quick end to the war in Ukraine.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225

NIK,

-0.56%

slipped 0.5% in morning trading.

Shares in electronics and energy giant Toshiba Corp.

6502,

+6.45%

jumped 6.7% on news that Bain Capital might make an offer to acquire the company and take it private. Toshiba said it was not involved in any such talks.

South Korea’s Kospi

180721,

-0.65%

lost 0.6% while Australia’s S&P/ASX 200

XJO,

-0.08%

edged up 0.1%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng

HSI,

+0.19%

shed 0.8% and the Shanghai Composite

SHCOMP,

+0.94%

added 0.6%. Benchmark indexes in Singapore

STI,

+0.31%

, Taiwan

Y9999,

-0.38%

and Indonesia

JAKIDX,

+0.10%

fell slightly.

Rising COVID cases in China are adding to the worries of a regional slowdown. The lockdown in Shanghai entered its second phase of extended restrictions, while restrictions were lifted in hard hit Jilin.

The retreat followed a broad decline on Wall Street, which closed out its worst quarter since the pandemic broke out two years ago.

A closely watched quarterly gauge of business sector sentiment in Japan called the “tankan,” carried out by the Bank of Japan, found the benchmark indicator for large manufacturers dropped for the first time in seven quarters, losing three points from a survey in December to 14 points from 17 points.

The war in Ukraine, coming on top of supply chain disruptions at top manufacturers caused by COVID-19 restrictions and growing worries about inflation, especially soaring energy costs, are clouding the outlook for already fragile growth in the world’s third largest economy.

The war is the biggest single factor weighing on markets, analysts say. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed pessimism about Russian intentions and said in his nightly video address to the nation that he expected the Russian offensive would continue for some time.

“As we head into the weekend break, optimism for a ceasefire in the geopolitical conflict continues to fade overnight,” said Yeap Jun Rong, market strategist at IG in Singapore.

On Wall Street, a 3.6% gain for March failed to offset a dismal January and February that left U.S. indexes lower for the year to date.

The S&P 500

SPX,

-1.57%

lost 1.6% to 4,530.41. Its loss since the beginning of the year is 4.9%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average

DJIA,

-1.56%

also fell 1.6%, to 34,678.35. The Nasdaq composite

COMP,

-1.54%

fell 1.5% to 14,220.52. Both indexes also notched gains for March, thanks largely to a market rally in the two weeks heading into this week.

Oil prices fell as President Joe Biden ordered the release of up to 1 million barrels of oil per day from the nation’s strategic petroleum reserve. The move to pump more oil into the market is part of an effort to control energy prices, which are up nearly 40% globally this year.

U.S. benchmark crude

CLK22,

+0.69%

fell 36 cents to $99.92 a barrel early Friday. It fell 7% on Thursday. Brent

BRNK22,

-5.43%

, the international standard, shed 7 cents to $104.64 a barrel.

An overnight pullback slightly trimmed what have been soaring oil prices amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The conflict has elevated concerns that tightened supplies will only worsen persistently rising inflation that threatens businesses and consumers globally.

An inflation gauge that is closely monitored by the U.S. Federal Reserve jumped 6.4% in February compared with a year ago, marking the largest year-over-year rise since January 1982.

Energy prices have been a key factor in pushing inflation higher and Biden’s plan to release more oil into the system comes as little relief is expected from the oil cartel OPEC. The cartel and its allied oil producers including Russia are sticking to a modest increase in the amount of crude they pump to the world, a step that supports higher prices.

Banks also fell along with bond yields, which forces interest rates on loans lower, making lending less profitable for banks. The yield on the 10-year Treasury slipped to 2.34% from 2.36% late Wednesday. Bank of America fell 4.1%.

But in Asia early Friday the yield on the 10-year Treasury rebounded to 2.39%.

Higher prices for everything from energy to food are a key concern of central banks, which are moving to raise interest rates to help temper the impact.

Investors received a lukewarm update on the job market on Thursday. More Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week, but layoffs remain at historic lows. Wall Street will get a fuller report on Friday when the Labor Department releases employment data for March.

In currency trading, the U.S. dollar

USDJPY,

+0.65%

rose to 122.52 Japanese yen from 121.69 yen.

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

What 10% inflation could look like for junk bonds: BofA

What happens to companies financed in the booming high-yield or “junk-bond” market on the off chance that U.S. inflation pegged at 7.9% in February soars to 10% and stays there?. That’s a question Oleg Melentyev’s credit team at BofA Global explored in a client note Friday, with a...
BUSINESS
Fortune

Russian oil tankers have vanished from tracking systems. Someone is buying that crude and we don’t know who

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since Russia invaded Ukraine, many Western oil companies as well as traders, shippers, and bankers have stayed away from Russian oil. But a new report by CNN indicates Russian crude may be seeing a resurgence in demand—in relative secret.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asian Markets#Tankan#Asian Shares#Russian#Nik#Toshiba Corp 6502#S P#Xjo#Hang Seng Hsi#Sti#Covid#The Bank Of Japan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Singapore
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
China
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Nikkei 225
Country
Japan
IFLScience

China Is Researching "Doomsday Trains" Capable Of Launching Nuclear Weapons

China is reportedly eyeing up the prospect of high-speed “doomsday trains” capable of zooming around the country with high-powered missiles onboard. The idea is to use a high-speed railway to carry intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM), keeping them constantly on the go to avoid enemy detection. The so-called “doomsday trains” could even be used as a platform to launch the missiles, using highly reinforced railway tracks and foundations to absorb the deep shock of the blast. In theory, these ICBMs could be loaded with nuclear warheads.
INDIA
Washington Post

Japan hit by 7.3-magnitude earthquake

A powerful 7.3-magnitude earthquake hit just off the coast of the Fukushima prefecture in northern Japan on Wednesday evening, leaving two dead and nearly 100 injured, the Associated Press reported, citing the Japanese Fire and Disaster Management Agency. More than 2 million households are without power, according to the Tokyo Electric Power Co., or TEPCO. The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) issued a brief tsunami advisory, with waves of less than three feet expected. The U.S. National Weather Service reported no expected tsunami for the West Coast, Alaska, Hawaii or Guam.
ENVIRONMENT
bloomberglaw.com

Putin’s Threat to Seize U.S. Investments Could Be Costly—to Russia

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, businesses from around the world have suspended operations in Russia. In retaliation, the Kremlin has threatened to seize assets belonging to foreign investors in Russia. And while Russia may be able to quickly pass legislation that provides legal cover for such a move, international law will make any seizure, permanent or temporary, far more expensive and complicated than Putin and his advisers may imagine.
ECONOMY
CBS News

Ukraine leader says war at a "turning point" as U.S. and U.K. say Putin, deluded, is regrouping Russia's forces

Near Kherson, Ukraine — Russian forces were still shelling areas near Ukraine's capital Thursday, two days after Moscow said it would scale back its attack there to facilitate peace talks. Ukraine's president told his people Wednesday night that the fight to repel Russia's invasion had reached a "turning point," and he asked the U.S. for more weapons and other assistance to turn the tide.
POLITICS
MarketWatch

Microsoft Corp. stock rises Friday, outperforms market

Shares of Microsoft Corp. MSFT, +0.36% inched 0.36% higher to $309.42 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around great trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index. SPX,. +0.34%. rising 0.34% to 4,545.86 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average. DJIA,. +0.40%. rising 0.40% to 34,818.27. The...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

125K+
Followers
24K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy