Utah Golf Association awards gold club to ABC4’s Wesley Ruff

By Kiah Armstrong
 3 days ago

UTAH (ABC4) – On Thursday, ABC4’s own Wesley Ruff was recognized for his contributions to golf in Utah.

The Utah Golf Association has named Ruff as the 2021 Gold Club recipient — an achievement that reflects his tireless devotion to the sport. Through his time here at ABC4 Ruff has elevated golf coverage in the state.

Ruff has been recognized three times as golf citizen of the year from the Utah Section of the Professional Golfers Association and he’s an honorary member there as well.

Even upon high school graduation at Springville High School, Ruff was awarded a half-scholarship from Southern Utah State College but needed an extra boost to become the first member of his family to graduate from college.

Ruff got a boost in the form of a $600 dollar scholarship from the UGA. That investment turned into a lifetime of valuable returns.

A huge congratulations to Wes from the entire ABC4 team!

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

ABC4

Wirth Watching: A powder day with Dick Bass

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – This past ski season we celebrated Snowbird Resort’s 50th Anniversary. Upon its opening in Dec. of 1971, Snowbird became instantly famous for its legendary tram cars that were above-all-else in the eyes of the late Dick Bass who went $38 million in debt perfecting the mountain. ABC4’s Craig Wirth spent […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Joe Ingles announces Chip cookie for autism awareness

UTAH (ABC4) – In the spirit of autism awareness month, the Aussie forward and former Jazz player, Joe Ingles, has announced his family’s partnership with Chip Cookies to release a special treat that will go towards funding autism awareness. Dubbed “Jacobs Chip,” in honor of Joe’s son who was diagnosed with autism at two years […]
ABC4

BYU takes home two awards at ‘Student Emmys’

PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – The 41st College Television Awards or “Student Emmys” concluded earlier this week and BYU students won both spots in the animation and TV commercial categories. Winners received a $3,000 cash prize. The winner of the animation category was a short story called “Stowaway,” a humorous story about an unsuspecting baby Kraken […]
PROVO, UT
Idaho8.com

Pocatello sweeps doubleheader against Blackfoot

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - After a 1-3 start to the season, the Pocatello Thunder are winners of four straight, with two big wins over the Blackfoot Broncos on Friday. The Thunder survived the second half of the doubleheader with an 11-10 walkoff victory. The Thunder return home on Tuesday to...
POCATELLO, ID
