NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Good Sunday morning, everyone! It’s a few degrees warmer than yesterday thanks to some higher clouds arriving and stronger wind speeds. This will continue to be the case ahead of a backdoor cold front late this evening into early Monday. This will be mainly a dry front except for the northern mountains. We’ll see a few rain and mountain snow showers later, mainly for southern Colorado. Otherwise, stronger wind gusts will be noticeable this afternoon. This is something we’ll see frequently all next week. Highs will rise into the middle 70s for the ABQ metro area, upper 60s for Santa Fe, and upper 80s for Roswell! So temperatures will warm a few degrees across southern NM while cooling for the north.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 21 HOURS AGO