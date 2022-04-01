ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

76ers' Joel Embiid: Big double-double in loss

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Embiid racked up 37 points (11-19 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 14-16 FT), 15 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal across 37...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Steve Nash drops truth bombs on Nets’ Ben Simmons situation

The Brooklyn Nets are gearing up for a playoff run without one of its primary stars. Although Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving will be ready, Ben Simmons won’t be. Although trading James Harden seemed to be the Nets’ only real choice, trading for Simmons proved to be costly. Durant, in an MVP-caliber season, will likely be heading home early because of the team’s inability to remain high in the standings.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Sixers’ Joel Embiid gets real on how Andrew Wiggins changed his career

Regardless of whether he wins the award this year or not, Joel Embiid is the MVP for the Philadelphia 76ers franchise. But the man himself credits another All-Star for getting him to where he is today: Andrew Wiggins of the Golden State Warriors. Joel Embiid was candid in a recent appearance on The Old Man and the Three podcast with JJ Redick about how his former Kansas teammate changed his career trajectory all those years ago.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Joel Embiid
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Person
Allen Iverson
Philadelphia Sports Nation

An Adjustment the Sixers need to Make

On April fools, it seems like once again, the Sixers have somehow become one of the biggest jokes in the NBA. After claiming the number 1 seed, the Sixers have lost three straight games, with the most recent to the 20-55 Detroit Pistons 103-94. James Harden continues not to be able to find a consistent rhythm on offense, and the bench continues to show little to no support. Maybe those two coincide, but I will focus my efforts on a different topic: the backup center position. This isn’t anything new for Sixers fans; in fact, the first article I ever wrote for Sixers Nation was that the backup center position has always been why the Sixers have never made past the 2nd round.
NBA
ClutchPoints

NBA Odds: 76ers vs. Cavaliers prediction, odds, and pick – 4/3/2022

The Philadelphia 76ers begin a three-game road trip as they take on the Cleveland Cavaliers in a Sunday night showdown. It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a 76ers-Cavaliers prediction and pick. The 76ers demolished the Charlotte Hornets 144-114 at home on Saturday. Philadelphia snapped a three-game...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pistons#Fg#Mvp
FOX Sports

Doc Rivers points to James Harden after 76ers loss I FIRST THINGS FIRST

The Philadelphia 76ers suffered their fourth-straight loss after a final quarter collapse led to the Detroit Pistons running away with the game, 102-94. When asked about the Sixers' inability to finish a game strong, Doc Rivers pointed to their newly acquired star, James Harden. Nick Wright and Chris Broussard share their thoughts on Doc's comments, and what they think it means for Harden, who seems to be struggling to find his footing with the Sixers.
NBA
CBS Sports

76ers clinch playoff spot, Joel Embiid sets personal milestone for games played in a season

Their 112-108 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday night was a notable one for the Philadelphia 76ers. First of all, with the win, the Sixers clinched a postseason appearance for a firth straight season -- a solid streak. Postseason seeding in the Eastern Conference remains up in the air, but the Sixers are now assured of a spot regardless of how their last few games turn out.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Nets' LaMarcus Aldridge: Remains out of rotation

Aldridge (coach's decision) went unused in Sunday's 122-115 loss to the Hawks. Aldridge was cleared to play March 27 against the Hornets after missing the Nets' preceding nine games with a right hip impingement, but he still has yet to return to the Brooklyn lineup. With four straight games in which he didn't see the court in coach's decisions, Aldridge simply looks to be out of head coach Steve Nash's rotation at the moment. Andre Drummond and Nicolas Claxton look poised to finish the regular season as the Nets' primary centers.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Report reveals Ben Simmons’ likely status for play-in game

Ben Simmons continues to deal with a back injury that has prevented him from playing for the Brooklyn Nets. That is unlikely to change anytime soon. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Sunday that Simmons is only doing light shooting at the moment, and has virtually no chance of playing in the play-in game. Wojnarowski added that the Nets will have to make the full playoffs to even consider when Simmons might be able to play.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy