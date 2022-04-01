76ers' Joel Embiid: Big double-double in loss

On April fools, it seems like once again, the Sixers have somehow become one of the biggest jokes in the NBA. After claiming the number 1 seed, the Sixers have lost three straight games, with the most recent to the 20-55 Detroit Pistons 103-94. James Harden continues not to be able to find a consistent rhythm on offense, and the bench continues to show little to no support. Maybe those two coincide, but I will focus my efforts on a different topic: the backup center position. This isn’t anything new for Sixers fans; in fact, the first article I ever wrote for Sixers Nation was that the backup center position has always been why the Sixers have never made past the 2nd round.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO