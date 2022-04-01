ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Hot Chili Peppers’ ‘Unlimited Love’ Has Arrived: Stream It Now

By Lars Brandle
Red Hot Chili Peppers are back with some more hot stuff, Unlimited Love , the alternative rock legends’ 12th studio album

The new set dropped at midnight, and marks the band’s first recording with guitarist John Frusciante since 2006 and first with producer and collaborator Rick Rubin since 2011, reigniting a creative partnership that teamed on Blood Sugar Sex Magik (from 199), By The Way (2002), and Stadium Arcadium (2006).

Just hours before release, the band got a little piece of Los Angeles all to their own, in the form of a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Friends of the band, including Bob Forrest, George Clinton and Woody Harrelson, came to the ceremony and gave speeches .

The Hollywood star is the latest in a heaving list of accolades that includes induction into the Rock And Roll Hall of Fame, six Grammys and 80 million albums sold, according to Warner Records .

The latest collection “represents the united spirit of four individual souls still fearlessly exploring the future of their eternal friendship and musical congregation,” reads a statement from the band, and is led by the single “Black Summer,” one of 17 album tracks.

Stream Unlimited Love in full below.

