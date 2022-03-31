ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harper, Stott Rake in Phillies 5-3 Win Against Yankees

Yardbarker
 2 days ago

The Philadelphia Phillies fielded what was perhaps their strongest lineup of the season on Thursday, taking on the New York Yankees. They pulled out a 5-3 win, improving their spring training record to 7-4-2. Zach Eflin started the game, pitching 3.2 innings, allowing zero runs with good looking stuff....

