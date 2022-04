Broadway is back, and the off-Broadway Atlantic Theater Company is following right behind it. Known for producing Broadway-bound productions, like Tony Award-winning musicals “Spring Awakening” and “The Band’s Visit,” Atlantic Theater Company has wasted no time getting stories back onto the stage after the industry took a hit during the pandemic. After its world-premiere musical and most recently announced Broadway transfer “Kimberly Akimbo,” the downtown theater company is starting 2022 strong with two brand-new plays, “Shhhh” by Clare Barron and “English” by Sanaz Toossi.

