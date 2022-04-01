ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Where your money goes when you 'party with a purpose'

 3 days ago
SAN ANTONIO — Your favorite Fiesta events are so much more than just a party. They serve as the largest fundraiser for local non-profits. KENS 5 wanted to take a closer look at where your money goes when you party with a purpose. After two years away from...

