Troy, AL

Troy Hosts Little Rock in Three-Game Weekend Set

troytrojans.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTROY, Ala. – The Trojans resume Sun Belt Conference play this weekend as they kick off the month of April by hosting Little Rock at Riddle-Pace Field for a series beginning Friday, April 1, at 6 p.m. This will be the first meeting for these two programs in...

troytrojans.com

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LSU baseball drops the series to Auburn after Game 3 loss

Both LSU and Auburn entered Saturday’s Game 3 matchup with a lot on the line as the winner would take the series 2-1. In an all-Tiger matchup, who would prevail?. LSU started the day in their *Saturday* best gold unis and with Samuel Dutton on the mound. However, that wasn’t enough to take home a series win as AU clinched it with a 6-4 win in the rubber match.
AUBURN, AL
WDSU

Auburn records 6-4 win over LSU Saturday afternoon

BATON ROUGE, La. — Right-hander Joseph Gonzalez limited LSU to three runs over six innings Saturday, as Auburn posted a 6-4 win over the Tigers in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field. Auburn improved to 19-9 overall, 5-4 in the SEC, while LSU dropped to 19-9 overall and 4-5...
AUBURN, AL
Troy, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Louisiana State
City
Troy, AL
KLFY News 10

Hilliard fans seven as LSU takes Game 2 vs Auburn, 9-2

BATON ROUGE, La. – Senior right-hander Ma’Khail Hilliard tossed 5.1 shutout innings with seven strikeouts, as No. 12 LSU defeated Auburn 9-2 Friday in game two of the SEC series inside Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field. LSU improves to 19-8 on the season and moves to .500 in conference play heading into the rubber match […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arkansas basketball loses another player to transfer portal

Mike Neighbors and the Arkansas women’s basketball team aren’t losing much heading in 2022-23 and the head coach had established fairly well a rotation by the time the Razorbacks made the NCAA Tournament. Elauna Eaton was part of it, but after committing to the Hogs coming out of Nettleton in northeast Arkansas in the Class of 2020, the one-time state High School Player of the Year is moving on. Eaton entered the transfer portal over the weekend after playing in 28 games, averaging 3.5 points in 14 minutes per in her redshirt freshman season. She missed her first year on campus because of an ACL injury. She was the No. 41 player in the country out of Nettleton and picked Arkansas over Ole Miss, LSU, North Carolina State and USC. The only player Arkansas was guaranteed to lose off its NCAA Tournament team of 2021-22 is guard Amber Ramirez, who led the team in scoring with 15.4 per game. Now, Eaton joins junior center Destinee Oberg in the transfer portal.
ARKANSAS STATE
Jerry Miller
On3.com

4-Star OL Olaus Alinen dives into his final four

After moving from Finland to Connecticut, Olaus Alinen has become one of the top prospects in the country. The 6-foot-6, 311-pound offensive tackle out of Windsor (Conn.) The Loomis Chaffee School is the No. 218 prospect in the On300 and he is coveted by some of the top programs in the country.
FOOTBALL
KARK

Arkansas sophomore guard KK Robinson to enter transfer portal

LITTLE ROCK — A national Top 50 recruit coming out high school two years ago, Arkansas sophomore Khalen “KK” Robinson said via Twitter on Friday that he will enter the transfer portal. Robinson (6-0 guard, Bryant) appeared in 19 of Arkansas’ 37 games in 2021-22, averaging 1.5...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
WGNO

#20 LSU defeated by #8 Kentucky, 5-3

BATON ROUGE, La. – No. 20/21 LSU (22-13, 3-4 SEC) dropped the series opener against No. 8/12 Kentucky (23-8, 4-3 SEC), 5-3 Friday night at Tiger Park. Although LSU led most of the game, Kentucky regained the lead behind a three-run sixth inning to steal game one of the series. The Tigers outhit the Wildcats, 7-6 […]
BATON ROUGE, LA

