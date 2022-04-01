Amazon staff reject union in Alabama yet lean toward it in NYC

Amazon is gearing up for its toughest labor fight yet, with two separate union elections coming to a head as soon as next week that could provide further momentum to the recent wave of organizing efforts across the country. Warehouse workers in Staten Island, New York, and Bessemer, Alabama, will determine whether or not they want to form a union. If a majority votes "yes" at either location, it would mark the first successful U.S. organizing effort in Amazon history. Rejection would notch another victory for the country's second-largest employer in keeping unions at bay. Amazon's fulfillment center in Bessemer is located about 20 miles southwest of Birmingham in a once-vibrant manufacturing town of 26,000 people that fell on hard times after the area's steel industry began slipping in the late 1900s. Opened in 2020, the Amazon warehouse employs 6,000 workers who organize packages and ship them across the country. Last April, workers at the facility overwhelmingly voted against the union effort, providing a bitter defeat for a labor movement that had already been declining in influence. Federal labor officials later scrapped the results and ordered a re-do, ruling Amazon tainted the election process. "I've talked to a lot of employees who voted 'no' last time that want to vote 'yes' this time. One, because Amazon made a lot of promises that they did not keep," said Dale Wyatt, a union supporter. Ballots for a second election were mailed to employees in early February, and the counting process is expected to start on Monday and could last for several days.

BESSEMER, AL ・ 9 DAYS AGO