ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Amazon staff reject union in Alabama yet lean toward it in NYC

By The Associated Press
WFAE
WFAE
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

NEW YORK — Amazon workers in Alabama appear to have rejected a union bid in a tight race, according to early results on Thursday. But outstanding challenged votes could change the outcome. In New York, union supporters have the edge in a count that will continue Friday morning....

www.wfae.org

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
WFAE
WFAE

6K+

Followers

13K+

Posts

1M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
The Verge

Workers at another NYC Amazon warehouse now have a union election date

Workers at Amazon’s LDJ5 facility in Staten Island in New York City will be voting on whether to unionize with the Amazon Labor Union starting April 25th, according to a report from CNBC. It’s the second Staten Island Amazon warehouse to have a union election scheduled; workers at the company’s JFK8 facility — also seeking to be represented by the ALU— will begin voting on March 25th.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
TechCrunch

Counting for Amazon’s Alabama and Staten Island union votes begins next week

The RWDSU managed to score a victory toward the end of the year, as the The National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) agreed to conduct a second vote, following accusations that Amazon had been “gaslighting” employees through “egregious and blatantly illegal action.” In January, the NLRB announced that the secret ballot vote was set to begin February 4. On Monday, March 28, vote tallying begins for what has thus far been an historic push.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Local
Alabama Government
Bessemer, AL
Government
State
New York State
City
Union, AL
Local
Alabama Business
City
Bessemer, AL
City
Staten Island, NY
New York City, NY
Business
State
Alabama State
City
Town Of Union, NY
Bessemer, AL
Business
City
Alabama, NY
New York City, NY
Government
rigzone.com

A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico

The next five-year offshore leasing program must be in place by July 1 - but it's well behind schedule. Jeopardized American energy security and a cost of thousands of U.S. jobs and billions in government revenue. That’s what we could see if there is a lapse in the U.S. Department...
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Relations#Union Workers#Amazon Labor Union
The Independent

$14M jury award for protesters could resonate around US

EDITED BY CMUMPHREY. TO MOVE OVERNIGHT TODAY, THURSDAY, MARCH 31. CODZ101-105 ON HOLD.A federal jury’s $14 million award to Denver protesters hit with pepper balls and a bag filled with lead during 2020 demonstrations over the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis could resonate nationwide as courts weigh more than two dozen similar lawsuits. The jury found police used excessive force against protesters, violating their constitutional rights, and ordered the city of Denver to pay 12 who sued. Nationwide, there are at least 29 pending lawsuits challenging law enforcement use of force during the 2020 protests, according to...
PROTESTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
News Break
Politics
Harvard Health

Black progress, white anger

Eddie S. Glaude Jr. says the nation is currently in the angry throes of a white reprisal to the racial reckoning sparked by the police murder of George Floyd, a response that comes at a critical time in efforts to build a genuine multiracial democracy. “We’re in the midst of...
BOSTON, MA
CNBC

Sen. Bernie Sanders: Billionaires like Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos are 'off taking joy rides on their rocket ships'

Jeff Bezos wants a moon landing, Elon Musk is planning a mission to Mars and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., doesn't appear to be impressed by any of it. On Wednesday, at a meeting of the U.S. Senate Committee on Budget, Sanders raised an issue that's been a regular part of his political platform for many years: wealth distribution. "Anyone who thinks we do not have an oligarchy right here in America is sorely mistaken," he said. "Today in America, multibillionaires like Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Richard Branson are off taking joy rides on their rocket ships to outer space."
CONGRESS & COURTS
Opelika-Auburn News

Amazon gears up for dual union election results

Amazon is gearing up for its toughest labor fight yet, with two separate union elections coming to a head as soon as next week that could provide further momentum to the recent wave of organizing efforts across the country. Warehouse workers in Staten Island, New York, and Bessemer, Alabama, will determine whether or not they want to form a union. If a majority votes "yes" at either location, it would mark the first successful U.S. organizing effort in Amazon history. Rejection would notch another victory for the country's second-largest employer in keeping unions at bay. Amazon's fulfillment center in Bessemer is located about 20 miles southwest of Birmingham in a once-vibrant manufacturing town of 26,000 people that fell on hard times after the area's steel industry began slipping in the late 1900s. Opened in 2020, the Amazon warehouse employs 6,000 workers who organize packages and ship them across the country. Last April, workers at the facility overwhelmingly voted against the union effort, providing a bitter defeat for a labor movement that had already been declining in influence. Federal labor officials later scrapped the results and ordered a re-do, ruling Amazon tainted the election process. "I've talked to a lot of employees who voted 'no' last time that want to vote 'yes' this time. One, because Amazon made a lot of promises that they did not keep," said Dale Wyatt, a union supporter. Ballots for a second election were mailed to employees in early February, and the counting process is expected to start on Monday and could last for several days.
BESSEMER, AL
PIX11

More NYC Starbucks employees file for union representation

ASTORIA, Queens (PIX11) — Union representation is one of the hot topics at Starbucks locations around New York City and the country. A Starbucks shop in Queens at Astoria Boulevard and 31st Street is the most recent to file paperwork and send a letter to the corporate office. Seven locations in New York City and Long […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Popculture

TV Channel Shuts Down, Files for Bankruptcy

Black News Channel is no longer in existence. The channel, known simply as BNC, was founded by former GOP congressman J.C. Watts in conjunction with veteran broadcast executive Bob Brillante. The goal was to service underserved communities with quality news and content. But the company has ceased all operations after a difficult year, shutting down operations completely on Friday, March 25. Simultaneously, they filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in Florida. The Tallahassee-based channel listed $10 million-$50 million in liabilities. Between 200 and 999 creditors are reportedly owed money, The Wrap reports.
TV & VIDEOS
WFAE

Labor groups close in on Amazon in 2 tight union elections

NEW YORK — Labor organizers always knew it would be tough to convince Amazon workers to unionize. But a surprisingly strong early showing in a New York election and a still-uncertain outcome in an Alabama election are giving them hope. In Staten Island, New York, 1,518 warehouse workers have...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Washington Post

How deforestation is pushing the Amazon toward a tipping point

Every day, deforestation brings the Amazon closer to what scientists warn will be its death, when the loss of tree cover finally pushes it past the point of no return and the world loses its greatest shield against rising temperatures. Here’s what we know about the dire state of the...
AGRICULTURE
WFAE

Young women earn more than young men in several U.S. cities

Women have been able to close the pay gap with men in several U.S. metropolitan areas, and have surpassed their male counterparts in many cities, according to a new report. The Pew Research Center analyzed Censes Bureau data and found that in 22 of 250 U.S. metropolitan areas, women under the age of 30 earn as much or more than their male counterparts. New York City and Washington, D.C., are among the cities in which young women earn more than young men, the study found.
ECONOMY
WFAE

WFAE

6K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.

 https://www.wfae.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy