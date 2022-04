Without fanfare, city contractors began construction last week on the two-year reconstruction of the Anthony Wayne Trail between Glendale Avenue and the Ohio Turnpike. During the first two construction phases, scheduled to run for a combined 11 weeks, crews will rebuild the roadway at either end of that zone and build crossovers so two-way traffic can be set up in between them on one side while the other side is rebuilt.

TOLEDO, OH ・ 12 MINUTES AGO