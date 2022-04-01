Yes Means Yes Spring (Virtual) Kickoff

NEW YORK -- New York City's mask mandate for public school students under five is staying in place. Monday was supposed to mark the end of the mandate, but it's getting an extension instead. "Case are definitely rising," New York City Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan said Friday. The city's health commissioner said Friday cases of the Omicron variant BA.2 are surging and expected to get worse in the next few weeks. The latest Health Department numbers show the seven day positivity rate is up to 2.67% -- a week prior, it was 2.26%. "That's why we're recommending to wait a little bit longer...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 26 MINUTES AGO