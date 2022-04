I see our governor wants a special session to push through his agenda on gaining two more Republican seats in the House. One of his reasons for doing so lies in laws put in after the Civil War to insure equality of voting rights. I will say two things about that. The first is he gets kudos for creativity. The second is he does not want the courts to decide the redistricting, but his actions will actually insure their involvement and probably their imposing the redistricting. He should look at Florida's history of this and back off.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO