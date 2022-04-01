ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westfield, MA

Artists of all kinds sought for expanded Articulture exhibition

By Special to The Westfield News
 3 days ago
WESTFIELD — ArtWorks is calling for artists to participate in Articulture Westfield, planned for May 6-7 at Amelia Park Arena. “After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID pandemic, we are thrilled to bring back our signature art and cultural experience,” said Bill Westerlind, founder and president of ArtWorks of Westfield...

Arts Beat: Classical, jazz, dance, acoustic performances at UMass

The Alvin Ailey American Dance Theatre returns to the UMass-Amherst Fine Arts Center on April 26, with a program that features their signature dance, Alvin Ailey’s “Revelations.” The program also includes a collection of current Artistic Director Robert Battles’s works, including a season world premiere, “For Four,” set to music by Wynton Marsalis. For details: www.fineartscenter.com.
AMHERST, MA
MassLive.com

Dakin Humane Society: Will you run for cookies?

We know why pets are important to people; their unconditional love, their ability to make us smile, and their steadfast companionship. We are important to pets too. In addition to caring for our own, we can come together to support the vital programs at Dakin Humane Society that care for pets in our community as well. And Dakin is excited to introduce an event that will make this possible as well as fun.
WESTFIELD, MA
