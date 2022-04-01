ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aiken, SC

Changes in Aiken’s noise ordinance now in effect

By Shawn Cabbagestalk
 3 days ago

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — New changes to the City of Aiken’s noise ordinance will take effect Friday, April 1.

Commercial contractors’ construction or landscaping work and property maintenance activities cannot begin before 7 a.m. The start time is 9 a.m. on Sundays. Contractors may begin staging materials beforehand.

Work must end by 10 p.m., as before, in all zone districts throughout the city, except for the downtown business and industrial zone districts. Daytime hours now extend until 11 p.m. in those areas.

Contractors may request an exception to operate outside of permitted daytime hours online at New Submission at cityofaikensc.gov . An application does not guarantee approval. Applications should be submitted a minimum of 20 days before the date needed.

Residents and business owners who want to hold an event or assembly on public or private property with live music and/or amplified sound must also apply for a noise variance.

Noise variances may extend until 11 p.m. in the downtown business and industrial zone districts and 10 p.m. in all other city areas.

The revised ordinance includes the following in its list of specific prohibitions:

  • Permitting your pet to cause a frequent or continued noise that lasts ten minutes or more, such as barking, howling, or screeching.
  • Permitting burglar alarm systems to produce an audible warning for 20 minutes or more with no means of silencing by persons disturbed.
  • “Revving of engines” and driving motorized vehicles without mufflers or with ineffective mufflers.
  • Radios or other music listening devices, stationary or in moving vehicles, played at a level and/or duration which disturbs others.

If you suspect a noise ordinance violation, contact Public Safety to report your concern: 803-642-7620.

