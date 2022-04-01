ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

Off-duty deputy in critical condition after being shot in north Harris County, sheriff says

By Privacy Policy
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn off-duty Harris County Sheriff’s Office deputy is in critical condition after he was shot in a grocery store parking lot, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said. Medics...

montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

Comments / 2

Tyler Sampson
3d ago

if we understand each other and we all have God at least you should believe that is what Jesus purpose of being murdered to get your attention, it's a small price if you believe he says then you are saved were living in a time of violence, all types of evil and corruption that is determined God's prophecy is being fulfilled it's out of hand that anyone should take this officer's life it doesn't matter what is Jesus Christ spoke when you see world war all the events of what we're seeing that's happening since world war I Jesus said if these events in these things that you see that he spoke of if they didn't come to manifest to be heaven and Earth will pass away before this prophecy don't be fulfilled we have seen the whole world change cars automobiles we've seen world war we have seen violence and every level Justice is no longer prevailing and it's so correct

Reply
2
Related
Click2Houston.com

Harris Co. Pct. 7′s Jennifer Chavis identified as deputy killed after her patrol unit was hit by possible drunk driver in F-550, officials say

HOUSTON, Texas – A Harris County Precinct 7 Deputy Constable has died after a tragic crash on Beltway 8 near Fondren on Saturday evening, according to officials. The deputy was identified as Jennifer Chavis. Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said Chavis was responding after reports of a possible intoxicated driver on the roadway who callers say had just fled the scene of another crash.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
County
Harris County, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Harris County, TX
Crime & Safety
CBS LA

Man who walked away after being struck by hit-and-run driver found dead on Van Nuys sidewalk

Help is needed to find the vehicle that fatally struck a man whose body was found on a sidewalk overnight in Van Nuys hours later.A collision was reported at about 10:15 p.m. Thursday near Victory Boulevard and Kester Avenue. The vehicle had been going east on Victory when it hit a pedestrian, and did not stop to help the man.Bystanders tried to help the seriously injured pedestrian, but he refused their assistance, got up and walked south through an alley from the crash scene, according to police. LAPD officers responded to the scene, but did not find anyone in connection...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ed Harris
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Medics#Cpr#Esd#Aldine Westfield
KBTX.com

Arrest made in multi-county theft spree, thousands in stole property recovered

BEDIAS, Texas (KBTX) -Two people are in custody after a multi-jurisdictional investigation led officials to a home in the Bedias community of Grimes County Thursday. Investigators with the Grimes County Sheriff’s Office, Walker County Sheriff’s Office, Grimes County Constable Precinct 1, and the Montgomery County Auto Theft Task Force executed a search warrant in the 18000 block of County Road 147 where they found and recovered over $50,000 worth of stolen property.
BEDIAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
The Independent

Two-year-old boy dies after being bitten by dog

A two-year-old boy has died in hospital days after being bitten by a dog.The attack happened at an address in Egdon, Worcestershire, on Monday and the boy was treated at Birmingham Children’s Hospital but died from his injuries, West Mercia Police said.Three dogs were seized and, though police did not confirm the breed, the force said they are not believed to be banned under the Dangerous Dogs Act.After the attack, the boy’s family attempted to take him to hospital themselves, but stopped at Worcester Countryside Centre on the advice of the ambulance service.He was taken from there to Worcestershire Royal...
ACCIDENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy