ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pukalani, HI

Police arrest alleged purse snatcher involved in crash that killed MPD secretary

hawaiinewsnow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore showers will hitch a ride on the trade winds. Visitor numbers near a record pace, even as hotel prices, air fares rise. Waikiki is looking more and more like it did in...

www.hawaiinewsnow.com

Comments / 1

Related
KHON2

Two arrested, charged on suspicion of burglary

HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — Two people were arrested and charged on suspicion of a burglary in Nā’ālehu in Ka’ū. The burglary happened around 8:15 a.m. on Thursday, March 31. Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest...
HILO, HI
KOLD-TV

UPDATE: Arrest made in deadly crash involving two cyclists

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An arrest has been made in a deadly crash involving two cyclists on Saturday, March 19. According to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to the crash at about 9:45 a.m. on Sunrise Drive and Pontatoc Road. When deputies arrived, they found...
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
KKTV

Police arrest man allegedly involved in 20 burglaries, 5 vehicle thefts across Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police have one man in custody for a pattern of office building burglaries that reportedly involved the same suspect. Falcon detectives began working on this case on March 10, 2022 and identified the suspect as Robert Owens. On Thursday, detectives from Falcon and MVT, along with patrol officers and K-9 helped apprehend the suspect. Officers say Owens is involved in approximately twenty office building Burglaries across the city and five motor vehicles thefts.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
WSAV News 3

Police: 5 vehicles involved in Highway 80 crash

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – A multi-vehicle crash temporarily closed down traffic to Tybee Island mid-day Friday near Fort Pulaski. According to the Chatham County Police Department, five vehicles were involved in the incident on Highway 80. WSAV News 3 is told there was one serious injury and several minor injuries involved. Further details on […]
TYBEE ISLAND, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Hawaii Crime & Safety
Pukalani, HI
Crime & Safety
City
Pukalani, HI
State
Hawaii State
Popculture

Will Smith Calls Police to His Home Amidst Oscars Slap Scandal

Will Smith reportedly called police to his estate Tuesday to report a drone flying over his property. A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department vehicle was photographed parked outside the entrance. The incident happened two days after Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards for joking about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

Six severed heads reportedly left on car roof in Mexico with a sign warning others: "This will happen to anyone who messes around"

The mutilated bodies of six people were found on Thursday in a vehicle in southern Mexico, authorities said -- the latest gruesome discovery in a country riven by gang-related violence. Reuters, citing a statement from the attorney general's office of Guerrero, reported that the severed heads of six men were discovered on top of a Volkswagen abandoned on a busy boulevard in the town of Chilapa de Alvarez.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mpd#Police#Snatcher#The Department Of Health
Hawaii Tribune-Herald

Police: Missing man murdered, two suspects identified

Police say a man reported missing in late 2020 has been murdered, and two suspects have been identified. The victim is Albert Aukai Manners, who was 35 when he was reported missing on Dec. 1, 2020. Family members reported not hearing from him since the middle of November 2020. Police...
HILO, HI
Bakersfield Now

10 arrested, 18 vehicles impounded & 65 cited: BPD/CHP street-racing operation

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A joint "Street Racing Enforcement Operation" conducted overnight Saturday targeted illegal street racing in Bakersfield led to 10 arrests, 18 impounds and over 60 citations. From 6:30 p.m. to 2:00 a.m. officers from the Bakersfield Police Department and California Highway Patrol held a "zero-tolerance enforcement...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Black Enterprise

Police Officers Summoned to Will Smith’s Mansion For Reported Drone Sighting

Police officers were seen at Will Smith’s mansion in Los Angeles on Tuesday afternoon after reportedly answering a call alleging a drone was flying through the neighborhood. According to the New York Post, the police were called to investigate the alleged sighting of a flying drone in the ritzy community. At least one police vehicle was seen at the 53-year-old actor’s house. Deputies have stated that they could not locate the reported drone, according to a spokesperson for the sheriff’s department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bakersfield Now

Missing teen found, returned home

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — UPDATE (4:30 p.m.) Aubrielle Sandoval was returned home today and is safe, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. --- The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for help in finding a missing 16-year-old girl last seen on Stine Road, near Ridgeview High School. Aubrielle Sandoval was...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
CBS LA

Man who walked away after being struck by hit-and-run driver found dead on Van Nuys sidewalk

Help is needed to find the vehicle that fatally struck a man whose body was found on a sidewalk overnight in Van Nuys hours later.A collision was reported at about 10:15 p.m. Thursday near Victory Boulevard and Kester Avenue. The vehicle had been going east on Victory when it hit a pedestrian, and did not stop to help the man.Bystanders tried to help the seriously injured pedestrian, but he refused their assistance, got up and walked south through an alley from the crash scene, according to police. LAPD officers responded to the scene, but did not find anyone in connection...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy