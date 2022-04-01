Buffalo native creates stylish medical scrubs

Bold and confident.

That is what a young entrepreneur is hoping her buyers will get out of her fashionable, medical scrubs.

They are called, Med Diva Scrubs : Home of the $30 Scrubs.

The idea was born when Canisius College student, Rhondaja Howard, realized a set of medical scrubs was just too pricey.

She knew first-hand how the dent medical scrubs made in one's pocket, as she was a certified nursing assistant (CNA) turned medical assistant. She is now a journalism student at the College, hoping to pursue another dream.

In June 2020, at the height of the pandemic, the Buffalo native launched the scrubs company in the hopes of allowing not just women, but also men, to buy a set of scrubs half the price of normal scrubs.

"Generally, you can get scrubs that cost $30 a piece. That's tops. Maybe higher. Sometimes higher. Shopping with me, you'll get the whole scrub set for $30. They're stylish. They're not like the normal scrubs," Rhondaja Howard said." You can wear them three different ways."

The 25-year-old and mother recently signed a contract with Buffalo General Hospital, in December.

From now until May, you can find her occasionally vending at the hospital for those seeking a change of medical scrubs style.

The entrepreneur hopes anyone who wishes to start their own business, to take that leap of faith.

"Despite anything, you can do it; school, work, being a mom. You can juggle it all. To whoever wants to start a business, you can do it. No matter if you're successful or not, just go for it because you'll never know until you try," Howard said.

