2024 Lotus Eletre EV: Release Date, Price, and Specs

On March 14, 2022, we got an extremely pleasant surprise in the form of Honda revealing the ST125 Dax in Europe as a 2023 model. Rumors had been swirling for some time about when it might appear, and all the signs seemed to point to the trio of Japanese motorcycle shows that were on the calendar for Spring 2022. Then, Honda was like “you’re all looking over here, so let’s show you something over on the other side of the world instead,” et voilà!

