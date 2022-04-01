ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2024 Lotus Eletre EV: Release Date, Price, and Specs

By Mark Putzer
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The all-electric 2024 Lotus Eletre SUV recently made its debut. For information about its release date, price, and specs, view...

Related
RideApart

Honda ST125 Dax Gets An Official Release Date And Price In Japan

On March 14, 2022, we got an extremely pleasant surprise in the form of Honda revealing the ST125 Dax in Europe as a 2023 model. Rumors had been swirling for some time about when it might appear, and all the signs seemed to point to the trio of Japanese motorcycle shows that were on the calendar for Spring 2022. Then, Honda was like “you’re all looking over here, so let’s show you something over on the other side of the world instead,” et voilà!
CARS
CNET

Lotus Emira AMG 4-Cylinder Specs, Pricing Revealed

We're very excited about Lotus' forthcoming Evora replacement, the Emira. We love the way it looks, and we love that Lotus has worked tirelessly to make it feel like a sports car to drive every day, rather than just on weekends. We really love the Toyota-based supercharged V6 drivetrain, which is carried over from the Evora GT, but now we've got details on the Mercedes-AMG four-cylinder-powered version, and that seems like a winner too, based on Lotus' announcement Wednesday.
BUYING CARS
IFLScience

China Is Researching "Doomsday Trains" Capable Of Launching Nuclear Weapons

China is reportedly eyeing up the prospect of high-speed “doomsday trains” capable of zooming around the country with high-powered missiles onboard. The idea is to use a high-speed railway to carry intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM), keeping them constantly on the go to avoid enemy detection. The so-called “doomsday trains” could even be used as a platform to launch the missiles, using highly reinforced railway tracks and foundations to absorb the deep shock of the blast. In theory, these ICBMs could be loaded with nuclear warheads.
INDIA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fuel Economy#Electric Cars#Interior Design#Vehicles#Lotus Eletre#Chinese#Geely
No One Wants to Buy These Worst-Selling Pickup Trucks

If you follow along with automotive industry trends, you’ve likely heard about the best-selling pickup trucks. Everyone wants to know why the Ford F-150 has sold so well for decades, but what about models that don’t sell well? No one wants to buy these worst-selling pickup trucks; why is that?
BUYING CARS
2022 Subaru Forester Wilderness Review, Pricing, and Specs

2022 Subaru Forester: ($25,395 – $35,495) Cons: The only engine option is pretty underpowered. As soon as I heard about the new Subaru Wilderness trim, I knew that it was going to be a game-changer for the brand. The Subaru Outback got the Wilderness treatment first. Within months rumors surfaced of the trim expanding to other models. I spent a week In our 2022 Subaru Forester Wilderness review unit, which has opened my eyes to what Subaru is capable of.
BUYING CARS
MotorBiscuit

Five Awesome Used Midsize Cars Under $15K According to U.S. News

In today’s market, shopping for a used car is a nightmare. As more production setbacks meet the forces of rising gas prices, it seems like everyone wants out of their SUVs and trucks and into a modest sedan. So, landing yourself in something affordable and reliable is not an easy task. Let’s try to make it a little easier! Here are five midsize cars that you can buy for less than $15,000 right now.
BUYING CARS
MotorBiscuit

Most Reliable 3-Year-Old Small SUVs That You Can Buy Right Now

Looking for a reliable three-year-old sport utility vehicle that you can actually afford to buy right now? Check out these small SUVs that made Consumer Reports ‘most reliable’ lists repeatedly. There’s an SUV for everyone with luxury options from Lexus to budget-friendly picks from Nissan. Consumer Reports...
BUYING CARS
MotorBiscuit

The First Toyota Electric SUV Was a Total Failure: Lessons Learned

Failures often teach some of life’s greatest lessons. When it comes to the production of electric vehicles, even Toyota has experienced failure. Toyota may be a pioneer in hybrid tech, but electric vehicle technology is still groundbreaking for many automakers. Few brands will get it right the first time. The first Toyota electric SUV failed quickly and epicly.
CARS
