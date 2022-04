It is great to be back in the district after our busy and extended Legislative Session. While we had some incredibly controversial bills make their way through the process, there were also some good bills dealing with school safety, mental health, the workforce, insurance, early learning, veterans, military spouses, and climate change that did make it through the process. Areas where there was little or modest movement included affordable housing, predatory rent increases, and comprehensive property insurance reform. While I and others filed amendments to address these issues, they were not taken up or accepted.

