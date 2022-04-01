ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 immigration conference

By Jocelyn Sandusky
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The 2022 Conference on Immigrant Rights was held Thursday in Bakersfield by Rapid Response Network of Kern.

The conference delved into how federal and statewide laws affect immigrants and how those laws are enforced on a local level.

Activists say that as a whole, the needs of immigrants are often overlooked under current laws.

“We believe there are many ,unfortunately conservative policies here that do not necessarily welcome immigrants the way they should be welcome. The immigrant community should be treated with dignity and respect and should be given resources so they can live and thrive here,” Staff Attorney for the ACLU Southern California.

In addition to discussing the ongoing issues immigrants face in Kern County, the conference also provided information to help immigrants and their families access local resources at their disposal.

