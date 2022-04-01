ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barnstable County, MA

Special Weather Statement issued for Barnstable, Dukes, Eastern Plymouth, Southern Bristol by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-03-31 23:56:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-01 01:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Get indoors when you hear thunder. Do not resume outdoor activities until at least 30 minutes after...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northeastern Brooks Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-03 13:48:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-05 00:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northeastern Brooks Range WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT AKDT MONDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Cold wind chills to 55 below zero and areas of blowing snow expected. Plan on areas of poor visibilities and difficult travel conditions at times. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. * WHERE...Brooks Range Passes. * WHEN...Until midnight Monday night. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 35 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. Visibility down to one half mile or less at times. Cold wind chills as low as 55 below zero will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means periods of blowing snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Columbia, Montour by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-31 16:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-01 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Columbia; Montour THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR COLUMBIA...SOUTHEASTERN MONTOUR AND SOUTHEASTERN SULLIVAN COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and have exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with these thunderstorms. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for central and north central Pennsylvania.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-04 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County; Southern Lander County and Southern Eureka County; White Pine County WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 9 PM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...White Pine County, Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County and Southern Lander County and Southern Eureka County. * WHEN...From 2 PM to 9 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible. Blowing dust could further add to any travel difficulties created by the winds.
EUREKA COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-31 10:26:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-02 00:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Arctic Coast BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT AKDT FRIDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Blizzard conditions occurring. Travel will be very difficult to impossible. * WHERE...Western Arctic Coast. * WHEN...Until midnight Friday night. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...East winds gusting to 45 mph will cause whiteout conditions in blowing snow. Significant drifting of the snow is likely. Cold wind chills as low as 50 below zero will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout conditions, making travel extremely difficult. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for North Snowy Range Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 15:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-06 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A High Wind Watch means there is the potential for a hazardous high wind event. Sustained winds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or stronger may occur. Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Target Area: North Snowy Range Foothills HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph possible. * WHERE...North Snowy Range Foothills including Interstate 80 between Laramie and Rawlins. * WHEN...From Monday afternoon through late Tuesday night. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds may be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers, with a potential high risk for blow overs.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Central and Southern Valley, McCone by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-06 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters should use extreme caution if venturing onto Fort Peck Lake. For your personal safety, avoid the open waters. Stay close to shore or around protected areas. Target Area: Central and Southern Valley; McCone LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TUESDAY TO MIDNIGHT MDT TUESDAY NIGHT FOR FORT PECK LAKE The National Weather Service in Glasgow has issued a Lake Wind Advisory for Fort Peck Lake, which is in effect from 6 AM Tuesday to midnight MDT Tuesday night. * WINDS...West 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * TIMING...Tuesday morning through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft.
MCCONE COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Southern Clearwater Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 13:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-05 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Southern Clearwater Mountains HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Dixie, Elk City, and Highway 12 Lowell to Lolo Pass. * WHEN...From noon today to 11 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
IDAHO COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bennett, Haakon, Jackson, Mellette, Northern Meade Co Plains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-04 07:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bennett; Haakon; Jackson; Mellette; Northern Meade Co Plains; Pennington Co Plains; Perkins; Southern Meade Co Plains; Todd; Ziebach PATCHY DENSE FOG THIS MORNING Patchy dense fog can be expected this morning. Motorists should expect rapidly changing visibility, down to near zero at times. Remember to use your low beam headlights in fog, slow down, and provide plenty of braking distance between yourself and the vehicle in front of you.
BENNETT COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Clinton, Ionia, Kent, Muskegon by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 05:07:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-04 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Clinton; Ionia; Kent; Muskegon WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY * WHAT...Wet snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Clinton, Ionia, Kent and Muskegon counties. * WHEN...Until noon EDT today. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
CLINTON COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Uinta Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-05 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Eastern Uinta Mountains WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 9 PM MDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. * WHERE...Eastern Uinta Mountains and adjacent foothills. * WHEN...From 10 AM to 9 PM MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down.
DAGGETT COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Buffalo, Dawson, Furnas, Gosper, Greeley, Sherman, Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-04 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Buffalo; Dawson; Furnas; Gosper; Greeley; Sherman; Valley Near-Critical Fire Weather Conditions Likely This Afternoon With Briefly Critical Conditions Possible Critical Fire Weather Conditions Possible Tuesday Afternoon and Early Evening For this afternoon and early evening, although these counties are not currently under a Warning for fire danger due to forecast conditions falling just short of official Warning criteria, solidly near-critical conditions are likely, with briefly critical conditions possible. This will result from a combination of southerly winds gusting 25 to 30 MPH and relative humidity dropping to very near 20 percent, especially between 3 and 7 PM. For Tuesday afternoon and early evening, although these counties are not currently under a Watch or Warning for fire danger, it is becoming increasingly probable that critical fire weather conditions could develop. A this time, the forecast calls for a combination of northwesterly winds gusting 30 to 40 MPH and relative humidity dropping between 15 and 20 percent, especially between 3 and 8 PM. Despite the absence of any official Watches or Warnings at this time, caution is certainly advised both this afternoon and Tuesday afternoon if engaging in any activity that could possibly spark a wildfire.
BUFFALO COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Central Chippewa, Eastern Mackinac by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 05:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-04 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Central Chippewa; Eastern Mackinac; Mackinac Island, Bois Blanc Island; Southeast Chippewa; Western Chippewa DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Chippewa County, Eastern Mackinac County, and Mackinac Island/Bois Blanc Island. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, MI
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Beaufort, Craven, Jones, Pamlico by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-31 19:36:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-31 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for eastern North Carolina. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please send your reports of hail and/or wind damage, including trees or large limbs downed, by calling the National Weather Service office in Newport at 1-800-889-6889. Target Area: Beaufort; Craven; Jones; Pamlico A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN JONES...CENTRAL CRAVEN...SOUTHWESTERN BEAUFORT AND SOUTHWESTERN PAMLICO COUNTIES At 735 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Bonnerton, or 10 miles southeast of River Road, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include New Bern, James City, Trent Woods, River Bend, Blounts Creek, Vanceboro, Askins, Cayton, Jasper, Tuscarora, Rhems, Edward, Grantsboro, Royal, Bonnerton, Cox Crossroads, Riverdale, Olympia, Maribel and Merritt. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Eastern Lemhi County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 15:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-05 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Eastern Lemhi County HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT * WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. * WHERE...Bannock Pass, Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine, Highway 93 Lost Trail Pass to Gibbonsville, Lemhi Pass, and Salmon. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to midnight MDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
BEAVERHEAD COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Clare, Gratiot, Isabella, Lake, Mason, Mecosta, Montcalm by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 05:07:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-04 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Clare; Gratiot; Isabella; Lake; Mason; Mecosta; Montcalm; Newaygo; Oceana; Osceola WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. * WHERE...Portions of central and west central Michigan. * WHEN...Until 3 PM EDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Slow down and use caution while traveling.
CLARE COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Butler, Cowley, Sedgwick, Sumner by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-29 21:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-29 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Butler; Cowley; Sedgwick; Sumner A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN COWLEY...SOUTHEASTERN SEDGWICK...SOUTHWESTERN BUTLER AND NORTHEASTERN SUMNER COUNTIES At 951 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Douglass, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Derby, Andover, Augusta, Wellington, Mulvane, Rose Hill, Douglass, Belle Plaine, Oxford, Udall, Rock, Perth, Riverdale, Wellington Airport and Augusta Municipal Airport. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BUTLER COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Cody Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 15:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-06 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Cody Foothills HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 AM MDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 70 mph expected. * WHERE...Cody Foothills. * WHEN...From 3 PM Monday to 6 AM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Elevated blowover risk, especially for light and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers.
PARK COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-04 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Check lake conditions before heading out and be prepared for a sudden increase in winds and wave heights. Consider postponing boating activities on the lake until a day with less wind. Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR LAKE TAHOE * WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. Waves 2 to 4 feet. * WHERE...Greater Lake Tahoe Area. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 10 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Small boats, kayaks and paddle boards will be prone to capsizing and should remain off lake waters until conditions improve.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Aiken, Bamberg, Barnwell, Calhoun, Central Orangeburg by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-31 17:07:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-01 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. Target Area: Aiken; Bamberg; Barnwell; Calhoun; Central Orangeburg; Chesterfield; Clarendon; Edgefield; Fairfield; Kershaw; Lee; Lexington; McCormick; Newberry; Northern Lancaster; Northwestern Orangeburg; Richland; Saluda; Southeastern Orangeburg; Southern Lancaster; Sumter LAKE WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Southwest to West winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 to 30 knots expected. * WHERE...Portions of central South Carolina and east central Georgia. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Santa Rosa by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-31 01:34:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-31 02:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Santa Rosa A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 AM CDT FOR NORTHERN SANTA ROSA COUNTY At 1233 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Pace, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Point Baker and Roeville around 1250 AM CDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL

