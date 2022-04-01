Special Weather Statement issued for Barnstable, Dukes, Eastern Plymouth, Southern Bristol by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-04 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Buffalo; Dawson; Furnas; Gosper; Greeley; Sherman; Valley Near-Critical Fire Weather Conditions Likely This Afternoon With Briefly Critical Conditions Possible Critical Fire Weather Conditions Possible Tuesday Afternoon and Early Evening For this afternoon and early evening, although these counties are not currently under a Warning for fire danger due to forecast conditions falling just short of official Warning criteria, solidly near-critical conditions are likely, with briefly critical conditions possible. This will result from a combination of southerly winds gusting 25 to 30 MPH and relative humidity dropping to very near 20 percent, especially between 3 and 7 PM. For Tuesday afternoon and early evening, although these counties are not currently under a Watch or Warning for fire danger, it is becoming increasingly probable that critical fire weather conditions could develop. A this time, the forecast calls for a combination of northwesterly winds gusting 30 to 40 MPH and relative humidity dropping between 15 and 20 percent, especially between 3 and 8 PM. Despite the absence of any official Watches or Warnings at this time, caution is certainly advised both this afternoon and Tuesday afternoon if engaging in any activity that could possibly spark a wildfire.

BUFFALO COUNTY, NE ・ 2 HOURS AGO