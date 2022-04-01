ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson, CO

High cost of diesel impacting Coloradans in trucking, farming industries

By CB Cotton
Denver7 News KMGH
Denver7 News KMGH
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=317LaW_0ew6zDVk00

From the farm to the asphalt, the cost of diesel is impacting Coloradans in a variety of industries, including trucking and farming.

Jason Emery, CEO of Excel Driver Services in Henderson, says the rising cost of diesel has forced his trucking school and others to increase prices.

"If you look at comparative prices from about this time last year to today, you're at an increase of well over $2 a gallon," Emery said. "There are other factors in play, but with [diesel] being one, we've been forced to increase our tuition in the range of 10 percent to 20 percent, and we're doing everything we can to not have to increase that price."

According to the U.S. Department of Energy, this week, the national average for diesel fuel is a little more than $5 a gallon.

"Which is going to further increase the cost of goods being delivered and being sold," Emery said. "These prices, they're hurting everyone."

Over in Weld County, Harry Strohauer of Strohauer Farms says their costs of production has been impacted by diesel fluctuations.

"I can try to minimize the cost of of fertilizer and chemicals," said Strohauer. "We try different things [but with] fuel, not a lot we can do about it."

Strohauer, a fourth-generation farmer, grows potatoes, onions, corn and wheat. His combines all use diesel fuel.

"We’re seeing [cost increases] in almost every commodity that we grow right now," Strohauer said. "The prices... they’re going up. And they have to or else we won't stay in business."

The FAO Food Price Index is now the highest it's been since 2011. The index measures monthly changes in international food prices for things like meat, dairy, cereal, vegetables and sugar.

On Thursday, President Joe Biden announced a plan to tap into the country's strategic petroleum reserve (SPR). Biden believes the plan will help control energy and fuel prices.

It's a move praised by some such as Congressman Frank Pallone, Jr. (NJ-06), chairman of the House Committee on Energy and Commerce. In a press release , Pallone said in part, I commend President Biden for taking decisive, historic action to combat rising gas prices and help provide the American people much needed relief at the pump. "

Others are skeptical if Biden's move will have a significant impact. ABC News reported that Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for Gas Buddy, raised some skepticism.

In a series of tweets , De Haan said, "I do believe the national average could eventually fall under $4/gal in the weeks ahead, but I don't necessarily think this SPR release is the event that will be the primary catalyst for it. If anything it could help get us there quicker, but again, likely at the expense of long term stability."

Comments / 0

Denver7 News KMGH
Denver7 News KMGH

22K+

Followers

7K+

Posts

6M+

Views

Related
104.5 KDAT

Iowans Will Be Forced To Pay For High Diesel Prices

As fuel prices are getting higher and higher, people are opting to drive less and less. Here in Iowa, we have it “better” than the coasts but raising prices are still not ideal. But imagine owning a fleet of semi-trucks!. Jeff Arens, the general manager for Schuster Trucking...
IOWA STATE
Post Register

Food, farm production costs on the rise

Food costs have increased substantially over the past year and are expected to continue to rise in 2022. At the same time, farm production costs are also increasing, sometimes dramatically. “Farmers are getting hit by higher costs every which way,” said Hammett farmer Nick Blanksma, who estimates his overall farm...
AGRICULTURE
Reuters

Daimler Truck sees electric trucks costs staying high, FT says

March 27 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Daimler Truck (DTGGe.DE) said electric truck costs would "forever be higher" than those using combustion engines, the Financial Times reported on Sunday, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine added to rising raw material costs. Martin Daum told the newspaper that governments needed to...
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Henderson, CO
Local
Colorado Business
Local
Colorado Industry
rigzone.com

A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico

The next five-year offshore leasing program must be in place by July 1 - but it's well behind schedule. Jeopardized American energy security and a cost of thousands of U.S. jobs and billions in government revenue. That’s what we could see if there is a lapse in the U.S. Department...
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Frank Pallone
Midland Daily News

Cost of diesel: How does it affect farmers?

Gas prices have skyrocketed to a record high, and not just for cars. The price of off-road diesel, mainly used for farm equipment, has also gone up, which could spell trouble for farmers. Off-road diesel can't be found at your local gas station and, as the name implies, isn't used...
AGRICULTURE
WHNT-TV

Gas Prices Impacting Food Trucks

The increase in gas prices is affecting everyone and that means local businesses too. It's especially for food trucks who rely on gas for just about every aspect of their operation.
TRAFFIC
Denver Channel

High gas prices impacting shipping costs for FedEx, UPS

High gas prices aren’t just affecting drivers, they’ll soon begin impacting shipping prices. FedEx will increase its fuel surcharge for Express, Ground and Freight shipping starting on April 4. The company adjusts its fuel surcharges weekly, depending on average gas prices for diesel fuel. The additional charge will...
TRAFFIC
eenews.net

Farmers face expensive spring as diesel costs surge

AUBURN, N.Y. — Surging diesel fuel prices couldn’t have hit farmers like Jon Patterson at a worse time. A sixth-generation dairy farmer in upstate New York’s Finger Lakes region, Patterson buys at least 70,000 gallons of diesel a year to run his tractors and other equipment, much of that during the busy spring planting season.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coloradans#Trucks#Price Index#Diesel Fuel#Excel Driver Services#Strohauer Farms
KUTV

How technology is transforming the trucking industry

KUTV — The following information was provided by TruckStop.com. For five decades the trucking industry has gathered each spring to share insights and developments on the latest trends and technology in the trucking industry at the Mid-America Trucking Show. This year, the show comes as supply chain issues are...
INDUSTRY
Times and Democrat

EDITORIAL: Clouds of uncertainty impact farms

If ever there is an example of what is facing farmers in 2022, consider Norway dairy farmer Allen Riddle, who milks about 800 cows on 1,300 acres. The fertilizer he used on 250 acres a year ago cost $5,000. In 2022, the cost was $15,000. “That is awful," he said.
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Reuters

Power costs drive Spanish industrial prices to record high

(Reuters) - Spanish industrial production prices rose at a record annual rate for the fifth straight month in February, pushed up by soaring energy costs, data from the National Statistics Institute (INE) showed on Friday. Fuelled by a strong post-pandemic recovery, industrial prices had been soaring in Spain even before...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Community Impact Houston

Rental costs for industrial space in The Woodlands area reach four-year high as demand increases

As industrial vacancies continued to decrease in The Woodlands in early March, rental rates per square foot reached a high of $12.64 per square foot since 2018. No new industrial space is under construction in The Woodlands area. Office space saw a lower occupancy rate than it did one year ago, and four new buildings are under construction in the area.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Denver7 News KMGH

Denver7 News KMGH

22K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Denver, Colorado news and weather from Denver7 News KMGH, updated throughout the day.

 https://denver7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy