On Friday the Ashland girls soccer team earned a shutout win on the road over Eau Claire North. The Oredockers won 3-0 with first half goals from Lily Nye and Sienna Mika. Ashland improves to 1-1 and will next travel to take on Barron/Cumberland Thursday, April 7. Kickoff is set for 5pm at Barron High School.

EAU CLAIRE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO