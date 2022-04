Michigan on Wednesday, March 23, reported 1,558 new, confirmed COVID-19 cases and 95 deaths since the last update on Monday, March 21. The state now is averaging 822 cases and 22 deaths per day in the last seven days. This is up from March 16, when Michigan had a seven-day average of 675 new, reported cases. Deaths, however, are down from an average of 27 deaths per day a week ago. (On Friday, the state reported about 825 older cases that had previously been unreported because of lab backlogs and this increased the average.)

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO