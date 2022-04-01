David Roberts (1948-2022)

David Roberts, who led an organization founded to run an orphanage as it grew into a regional provider of housing and services for older and younger people, died Saturday in McLaren St. Luke’s Hospital, Maumee. He was 73.

He had developed breathing complications from Parkinson’s disease, his wife, Pam Roberts, said.

Mr. Roberts of Springfield Township retired in 2015 as president and chief executive of what was then the Lutheran Homes Society.

He was hired in 1990 to be assistant to the executive director, the Rev. Gerald Labuhn, who in 1964 was put in charge of the Lutheran Orphans & Old Folks Home Society, as it was known then. Mr. Roberts became executive director at Pastor Labuhn’s 1994 retirement.

“He was a dynamic leader for us,” said Rick Marshall, who in 2015 became president and CEO of what is now Genacross Lutheran Services. “We saw a lot of growth in that time.

“Another thing David was known for and championed for our organization was advocacy,” Mr. Marshall said. “He was involved at the state and federal level in advocating for policies for seniors and youth.”

The orphanage closed in 1964, but the society continued to offer neighborhood residences and other services for youth. The home to serve “old folks” opened in 1906, and for decades, the society was based at Seaman and Wheeling streets in East Toledo. By the Lutheran Homes Society’s 150th anniversary in 2010, its office was in western Lucas County and it had nursing homes and independent living developments in Toledo, Springfield Township, but also in Napoleon, Fremont, and elsewhere in northwest Ohio.

“When you put the connections together, it’s safe to say we’ve touched over a million lives,” Mr. Roberts told The Blade in 2010.

His wife said: “He felt he was called to do that. He was first and foremost a very religious man. He felt God had put him in that position to be able to help not only seniors, but family and youth.”

Mr. Roberts had been a 23-year Champion Spark Plug employee, closing his career in sales with the aviation division. New ownership of Champion would have required Mr. Roberts to move. Instead, he pursued the job at the Lutheran Homes Society.

At the Society, he inspired others around him to do their part, said the Rev. Donald Weiss, former pastor of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, Oregon, who was president of the Society’s board when Mr. Roberts was hired. Pastor Weiss later became executive director of the Lutheran Homes’ foundation, and his wife, Carolyn Weiss, worked in the Society’s corporate offices.

“One of the chief qualities he had was a shepherd’s style of leadership,” Pastor Weiss said. “It’s different than being the boss. It’s leading and guiding as things go.”

He was born Oct. 20, 1948, to Helen and Ellis Roberts. He was a graduate of Whitmer High School. He joined the Navy in 1967 and was part of the first crew on the aircraft carrier USS John F. Kennedy. He later received bachelor’s and master’s degrees in business administration from the University of Toledo.

He was a member of Calvary Church, Maumee.

Surviving are his wife, the former Pamela Bode, whom he married Feb. 12, 1972; daughters Stacy Everetts and Stephany Blair; sisters Myrna Ritterling and Catherine Polsdorfer; brother, Nelson Roberts, and six grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Friday at Walker Funeral Home, Sylvania Township, where funeral services will begin at 12:30 p.m. Friday.

The family suggests tributes to the staff benevolence fund endowment at the Genacross Lutheran Services Foundation.